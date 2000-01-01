Blue Hose football is signing National Signing Day is in full swing across the United States. Laurens lineman Summie Carlay already has inked his commitment to the University of South Carolina. This is a link to Presbyterian College Athletics' National Signing Day list: http://www.gobluehose.com/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=...

5th conference win for PC women Blue Hose earn 58-54 win over Radford Tuesday The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point Radford lead to earn a 58-54 comeback win Tuesday night at the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose improve to 7-13 on the season and 5-4 in the Big South, while the Highlanders fall to...

District 55 schedules five forums to outline $109 million schools plan School District 55 in Laurens is proposing to borrow $109 million, build a new high school and renovate other buildings. The district wants to know what taxpayers think about the plan. The bond referendum will be May 9; prior to that date, D55 plans for public forums to present the school building...