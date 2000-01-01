15 years for domestic assault
15 years for domestic assault

  Greenwood man sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic assault   Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a domestic assault. A three-day trial culminated with a Greenwood County jury returning a guilty...

Pitts in running to lead in Ninety Six

A D56 Assistant Superintendent and member of the Laurens County Council, Dr. David Pitts, is one of three finalists to be District 52 superintendent. The D52 school board made the announcement at a Wednesday night meeting. The other finalists are Julie Fowler, deputy state superintendent for...

State of the District on agenda

District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will provide State of the District observations Monday night. He will speak to the D56 Board of Trustees meeting at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium, 18132 Hwy 72 East. The meeting is open to the public. The Superintendent's Report also...

Pipeline Protest back to council

UPDATE: LANDOWNERS INVITED. Laurens County Council will be asked Tuesday to consider a resolution of concern about the Dominion natural gas pipeline. The resolution will be submitted for consideration at the Council's regular meeting, Jan. 24, 5:30 pm in council chambers of the historic courthouse...

Special Sections

Sports

Road Warriors: Blue Hose tennis serving up season-starters
Men’s Tennis - Pre-Season No. 2 - Opens 2017 Season This WeekendThe Presbyterian College men’s tennis team will open its 2017 season this weekend with a pair of road matches against NC...

My Clinton News

Previous issues
