Ready for some football?
PC Announces 2017 Football Schedule
Man hit by 2 vehicles, killed
  A hit and run wreck killed a pedestrian last night in Joanna. The incident is under SC Highway Patrol investigation.
Stabbing being investigated
On January 24, 2017, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 90 block of Shealy Circle, Cross Hill, in reference to a stabbing.  
Not for sale at any price
Laurens County Council got a better outlook tonight at the struggles of local landowners negotiating to protect their land from damage by a proposed natural gas pipeline.
BREAKING NEWS: Lake Greenwood water agreement is final
RIGHT NOW: the LCWSC board just approved a water withdrawal agreement with Greenwood County related to Lake Greewood - the board chairman calls it "an historic occasion."
The Niberts to receive prestigious award
  GREAT FRIEND TO KIDS: Niberts to be Honored this Thursday in Columbia

My Clinton News

