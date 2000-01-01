Blue Hose football is signing
National Signing Day is in full swing across the United States. Laurens lineman Summie Carlay already has inked his commitment to the University of South Carolina. This is a link to Presbyterian College Athletics' National Signing Day list:
Dominating the region
Kiah Young's game-high 24 points pace Clinton to a 68-60 win over Newberry in an important region game at the CHS gym.
Commentary: Pipeline Possible Eminent Domain Opposed
UPDATE: Company wants certificate to build the pipeline this week. Is the Proposed Dominion Pipeline a Fair Deal for Laurens County Property Owners?   
County Administrator to council meeting
Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime will make a presentation at the Clinton City Council's Feb. 6 meeting. Beginning at 6 pm, the meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.
PC women fight all women's cancers
The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team will host Liberty on February 11 in the team’s annual Play4Kay game to raise awareness and money for women’s cancer research.
Back to the Supreme Court
Beaty's case could come for future re-hearings on State, defense motions  

5th conference win for PC women

Blue Hose earn 58-54 win over Radford Tuesday   The Presbyterian College women's basketball team overcame a 15-point Radford lead to earn a 58-54 comeback win Tuesday night at the Templeton Center.  The Blue Hose improve to 7-13 on the season and 5-4 in the Big South, while the Highlanders fall to...

District 55 schedules five forums to outline $109 million schools plan

School District 55 in Laurens is proposing to borrow $109 million, build a new high school and renovate other buildings. The district wants to know what taxpayers think about the plan. The bond referendum will be May 9; prior to that date, D55 plans for public forums to present the school building...

Newest Cecil Davenport winner will be announced Thursday

Twelve high school sophomores from Laurens County have been nominated for the Cecil O. Davenport Citizenship Award with one recipient to be named by the Chamber of Commerce at the Annual Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 2. Since its inception, the annual award recognizes outstanding tenth grade students...

Special Sections

Sports

