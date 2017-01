Greenwood County Council OKs Laurens County water agreement The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission received a key approval last Tuesday for its plan to draw water from Lake Greenwood and distribute treated water in its countywide system. Greenwood County owns the lake, and the Greenwood...

Clinton City Council learned Monday night it will take an estimated $1.6 million to expand water and sewer service to the I26 Commerce Park, where the county’s only spec building is under construction. During a short, first-of-the-year meeting, City Manager Frank Stovall said there are no...

Dixon, Speaks will receive CHS hoops Legacy Group Foundation honor at dinner The Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group Foundation will pay tribute Jan. 21 to Lamar “Star” Dixon and T. Coley Speaks for their contributions to Clinton High School boys basketball team. While playing for the legendary...

