Blue Hose win at Gardner-Webb

  PC earns 56-55 Comeback Win over Gardner-Webb   BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team earned a 56-55 comeback victory against Big-South opponent Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon at the Paul Porter Arena.  The Blue Hose improve to 4-9 on the season and 2-0 in...

Anderson will be nominated to chair county council

Laurens County Council will meet for the first general meeting of 2017 on January 10th, Tuesday at 5:30 pm at the Old Laurens County Courthouse. In order to make Laurens County a greater place to live, work and play council should embrace change and start the year by electing a fresh Laurens County...

Council will hear about pipeline

The federal Environmental Assessment of the Dominion Pipeline will be presented Tuesday evening to the Laurens County Council. Dominion is proposing a Moore (Spartanburg County) to Chappells (Newberry County) pipeline that will cut through Laurens County passing a short distance west of Clinton. (...

House fire victim receives assistance

American Red Cross Assisting Individual in Laurens After Home Fire   GREENVILLE, S.C., January 6, 2017 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting an individual whose home, located on Bub Ave. in Laurens, was damaged by a fire this morning. The Red Cross is assisting the...

