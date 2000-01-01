Woman killed as vehicle goes airborne
Woman killed as vehicle goes airborne

A 91-year-old woman died this morning in a Laurens traffic accident. The victim was identified as Helen Coates of 289 Breazeale Rd., Mountville. She died of blunt force trauma. The incident happened at 7:57 am on Lisbon Road. A report said a Saturn SUV went airborne at a railroad crossing and hit a...

Pipeline receives fed approval

The Dominion natural gas pipeline through Laurens County has received the go-ahead from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In a 44-page filing Thursday, FERC answered questions from Upstate Forever, the SC Department of Natural Resources and others about the pipeline’s impact on a 55-mile...

Clinton man - 20 years in prison

  Clinton man, Burglar sentenced to 20 years in 2012 burglary   Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Wednesday that a Clinton man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for breaking into a home in 2012. Keaston Kinard, 23, was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of first degree burglary,...

Blue Hose football is signing

VIDEO BELOW: National Signing Day is in full swing across the United States. Laurens lineman Summie Carlay already has inked his commitment to the University of South Carolina. This is a link to Presbyterian College Athletics' National Signing Day list: http://www.gobluehose.com/ViewArticle.dbml?...

