Textiles are here - they just look different
It’s as local as the 200 people working there who live in and near Clinton. It’s as global as the fact that the expanded Panama Canal cuts the shipment time of fabrics from China to days.
Woman killed as vehicle goes airborne
A 91-year-old woman died this morning in a Laurens traffic accident.
Pipeline receives fed approval
The Dominion natural gas pipeline through Laurens County has received the go-ahead from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Dominating the region
CLINTON 55, BROOME 47, RED DEVIL BOYS #2 IN STATE, CHS SENIORS PHOTO GALLERY BELOW: Kiah Young's game-high 24 points pace Clinton to a 68-60 win over Newberry in an important region game at the CHS gym.
County Administrator to council meeting
Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime will make a presentation at the Clinton City Council's Feb. 6 meeting. Beginning at 6 pm, the meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.

Textiles are here - they just look different

It’s as local as the 200 people working there who live in and near Clinton. It’s as global as the fact that the expanded Panama Canal cuts the shipment time of fabrics from China to days. Richloom in Clinton has been a corporate partner here since 2003 and is extending its community outreach. The...

Red Devils may head to Europe

  Clinton High School students will have the chance to see first-hand what previously they only could see in the history books of England and France through an educational trip. Authorized by the District 56 Board of Trustees for “laying the groundwork” status, the trip is envisioned for summer,...

Woman killed as vehicle goes airborne

A 91-year-old woman died this morning in a Laurens traffic accident. The victim was identified as Helen Coates of 289 Breazeale Rd., Mountville. She died of blunt force trauma. The incident happened at 7:57 am on Lisbon Road. A report said a Saturn SUV went airborne at a railroad crossing and hit a...

Pipeline receives fed approval

The Dominion natural gas pipeline through Laurens County has received the go-ahead from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In a 44-page filing Thursday, FERC answered questions from Upstate Forever, the SC Department of Natural Resources and others about the pipeline’s impact on a 55-mile...

Special Sections

Sports

Blue Hose football is signing
VIDEO BELOW: National Signing Day is in full swing across the United States. Laurens lineman Summie Carlay already has inked his commitment to the University of South Carolina. This is a link to...

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here