Planning for a new school
School District 55 in Laurens is proposing to borrow $109 million, build a new high school and renovate other buildings. The district wants to know what taxpayers think about the plan, to be financed with property taxes.

Drewing up a winning formula

  Blue Hose take care of Longwood at home, 71-62   Ed Drew scored a season high 21 points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to the 71-62 win over Longwood in Big South action Saturday evening at the Templeton Center in Clinton.   Reggie...

  Beaty’s case could come for future re-hearings on State, defense motions   The South Carolina Supreme Court has been asked by the two opposing sides in the Michael Beaty murder case to re-hear arguments about legal points. In a Dec. 29 opinion based on a hearing in Columbia, the justices re-...

  The Large Time just added FM as local radio expands its reach   Four-time winner in 2016 of beach music awards, WPPC owner Pat Patterson watched the seventh time become the charm last Monday. Getting technicians on the 150 ft. metal pole in the AM radio station’s backyard has been postponed six...

Family Promise initiative is “speaking to” Laurens County faith community, others   A conviction that simply would not go away. That’s how Rev. Rickey Letson, pastor of First Baptist Church Laurens, describes the desire he and others have to deal with family homelessness in Laurens County. Letson,...

 Blue Hose take care of Longwood at home, 71-62 Ed Drew scored a season high 21 points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team...

