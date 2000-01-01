15 years for domestic assault Greenwood man sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic assault Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a domestic assault. A three-day trial culminated with a Greenwood County jury returning a guilty...

Pitts in running to lead in Ninety Six A D56 Assistant Superintendent and member of the Laurens County Council, Dr. David Pitts, is one of three finalists to be District 52 superintendent. The D52 school board made the announcement at a Wednesday night meeting. The other finalists are Julie Fowler, deputy state superintendent for...

State of the District on agenda District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will provide State of the District observations Monday night. He will speak to the D56 Board of Trustees meeting at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium, 18132 Hwy 72 East. The meeting is open to the public. The Superintendent's Report also...