Conviction "affirmed"

A majority of the South Carolina Supreme Court has affirmed the murder conviction of Michael Vernon Beaty Jr. of Clinton (with photo gallery). Beaty was convicted in late January, 2015 of the June, 2013 strangulation death of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Emily Anna Asbill, also of Clinton. Her death...

Public's help is needed

Incident: The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a Hit and Run collision in which a bicyclist was struck and received injuries by a vehicle that fled the scene. When: Saturday, December 10,  2016 at around 11:30 pm. Where: Mathis Road near the Lodge Grounds in Greenwood...

First-time opponent

UPDATE: Chattanooga win 56-48. Game Setup Who: Presbyterian (2-8) vs Chattanooga (5-8) When: Friday, December 30 – 2 p.m. ET Where: Templeton Center - Clinton, S.C.Watch: Big South NetworkLive Stats: GoBlueHose.comSocial Media: @BlueHoseWBB (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports   PC Takes on...

Thursday night basketball

RESULT: Liberty wins 77-61. PC's JC Younger scores 21 points. The Presbyterian College men's basketball team opens Big South play, Thursday, Dec. 29, against Liberty.  Tip-off for the home game against the Flames is at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast live on the Big South Network at www....

