Youth Tackle Football program being organized for Clinton

TACKLE FOOTBALL: Players sign-up in Clinton through July 17 Group is raising interest, money for tackle football league in Clinton

The Clinton Little Devils Association, Inc. (CLDA) is a newly formed nonprofit organization established to support the desire of parents and players to have the option of tackle football in Clinton for future Clinton Middle and High School Red Devils.

The mission of this organization is to establish, promote and maintain a sports program for children ages 7-12 which includes competitive football and cheerleading. Clinton Little Devils Association, Inc. will model, teach and promote character traits that inspire each child to grow in integrity, sportsmanship and respect for others while providing an emotionally and physically safe atmosphere and enjoyable experiences.

A organizing announcement said, “We acknowledge that we have a major task before us in recruiting players, obtaining support through individuals as well as business sponsors and scheduling games. Our commitment to the children greatly exceeds our focus on the work involved. In other words, we will work daily to bring this plan to completion. We are pleased to announce our progress in every area is going very well.

“We have begun reaching out to other youth football programs to schedule up to eight regular season games for each team to play in the surrounding areas. At the conclusion of our regular season and playoff games, the coaches will identify players to participate in the All-Star games which will be at the Gatlinburg Thanksgiving Bowl, November 22-25, 2017. Then in December, we will host a banquet to celebrate our players, coaches, cheerleaders and sponsors.”

CLDA has launched the 100 X 100 fundraiser in which we are seeking 100 individuals and/or businesses to donate $100 to the organization. The group will be sponsoring other events to raise money for the organizations.

Anyone willing to support these young people in this organization can do so by sending a donation to the address above or on-line at the following link: https://squareup.com/store/clinton-little-devil-association-inc., which can be found on thr group’s Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/clda29325).

The association will have banners with team photos for each game. Businesses that donate $100 will have their logo placed on a banner. Businesses that donate at least $500 will have their logo on all six banners. Individuals who donate will be included in a souvenir book at the end of the season, either listed or anonymously.

Registration will continue through July 15.

Football players (ages 7-12): recruiting for two teams in each age group (7/8, 9/10, 11/12) Cost $50 for registration and $25 each for helmet and shoulder pad rentals.

Cheerleaders (ages 5-12): recruiting up to 10 cheerleaders for each team. Cost: $100 which includes camp, uniform and pompoms.

There will be a cheerleading camp with former Baltimore Raven’s cheerleader Deana Weiler. Date to be determined.

Anyone interested in working with the teams (football or cheerleading) can contact Bobby or Jennifer Gordon (864-200-0620) or Annette Lee (864-923-6813). CLDA is located at 219 W. Main St., Clinton (across the street from the VFW), and the office is open Monday – Friday, 8-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.