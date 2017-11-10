Young fans are encouraged to see Blue Hose Football

SPECIAL TICKET PRICING: Improving PC Football Opens Conference Play Against Charleston Southern

Special prices

for PC game

on Saturday

PC has some special deals for the football game this Saturday at noon against Charleston Southern.

It's the Big South opener and tickets are free for students 16 and under, they just show their student ID. Adult tickets are half off so for Saturday they are just $5.

The Presbyterian College football team gets conference play started on Saturday, hosting Charleston Southern in the sixth straight home game for the Blue Hose at noon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. The game can be seen on Stadium.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (3-3, 0-0 Big South) vs. Charleston Southern (2-3, 0-0 Big South)

When: Saturday, October 14 – Noon

Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Watch: Stadium (WatchStadium.com)

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

Tickets: 864-833-8240

Promotion: Free admission for students under 16; 50% off admission for all adults

Presbyterian begins Big South play on Saturday, hosting Charleston Southern at Bailey Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for noon.

• The two have met 24 times on the gridiron with PC leading the all-time series 14-10 overall. The Blue Hose also hold a 7-4 lead in games played in Clinton, S.C.

• CSU enters with a 2-3 record after falling at Indiana, 27-0, on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

• The Bucs enter this week’s matchup averaging 208.4 rushing yards per game, second-highest average in the Big South so far this season.

• Last season, PC fell at ninth-ranked Charleston Southern, 35-3, on Oct. 22.

Last Time Out

• PC used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Saint Francis (Pa.) en route to a 26-14 victory last Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• The Blue Hose evened its record at 3-3 with the win. The three victories is the most by PC since 2014 and the 3-3 start is the best through six games since 2014 as well.

• PC special teams played a huge role in the win, blocking a field goal, blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown and earning a safety on a bad snap on a SFU punt attempt. The Blue Hose earned BSC Special Teams of the Week.

• Ben Cheek finished the game with a career-high 153 passing yards and a touchdown on 10-of-18 passing, while rushing for a season-high 93 yards on 15 carries. He did his best work in the fourth quarter, completing 5-of-6 passes for 117 yards to lead PC on two scoring drives to put the game away.

• Rock Ya-Sin made an impact on defense, recording his second interception of the season to go with seven tackles and two pass breakups.

Marable Leads League in Rushing, 8th Nationally

• Freshman Torrance Marable leads the Big South in rushing through six weeks, totaling 564 yards in six games, an average of 94.0 yards per game.

• The rookie ranks first in the country in rushing yards by a freshman and sits eighth in the nation overall.

• He also leads the team with five touchdowns on the year, three on the ground and two receiving.

• He rushed for a career-best 162 in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest. He then totaled 139 rushing yards against Cumberland on Sept. 23 to earn his first Big South Freshman of the Week honor.

• Marable has also managed 87 receiving yards and 85 kickoff return yards on the year, giving him 736 all-purpose yards, also tops in the Big South.

• The rookie is well on his way to setting the PC record for rushing yards by a freshman, needing just 147 yards to break the mark. Lance Byrd established the record with 700 rushing yards as a freshman in 2009.

• If he continues his strong play, he could become the first PC player to lead the Big South in rushing and just the fourth freshman to do so.

Beidel 12th Nationally in Tackles

• Linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 65 tackles through sixth games, 12th in FCS this season and second in the Big South.

• The senior put together back-to-back games with 10+ tackles, after reaching 15 against Cumberland and 12 against Wofford.

• He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 10 in the country for a single game this season.

• The linebacker led the Blue Hose a year ago with 76 tackles in 11 games but sits just 11 tackles shy of that total this season with five games to play.

• The senior has reached at least six tackles in every game this season with double-digit tackles on three occasions.

Cheek Showing Consistency

• Redshirt junior Ben Cheek has proved consistent in the backfield for PC over the past four games, leading the team to a 3-1 record.

• Cheek eclipsed his career-high for the second time this season, throwing for 153 yards on 10 completions against Saint Francis.

• Cheek threw for a then career-high 142 yards on five completions against Campbell on Sept. 16, throwing two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career.

• He followed up that performance with one of the best of his career, completing 14-of-15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown against Cumberland on Sept. 23. He added 56 rushing yards against the Phoenix to give him 204 yards of total offense, just shy of his career-high.

• He established a new career-high with 19 completions against Wofford on Sept. 30, throwing for 130 yards, in addition to rushing for a team-high 44 yards.

• Over the four games, Cheek has thrown for 573 yards, an average of 143.3 yards per game, while also rushing for 201 yards.

Offense Improving

• Through six games this season, the PC offense has managed 102 points (17.0 ppg) and 1,779 yards of total offense, while averaging 5.1 yards per play.

• A year ago, the offense managed just 61 points (10.2 ppg) in the first six games, while totaling 1,619 yards of total offense and averaging 4.0 yards per play.

• The Blue Hose have already eclipsed their touchdown total from a year ago, finding the end zone 13 times in six games this season, compared to just 10 times all of last season.

Other Notables Against Saint Francis

• The blocked punt return for a touchdown was the first by PC since 2011 when Justin Bethel recovered a block punt in the end zone at Furman on September 24.

• PC also recorded a safety for the first time since 2011 when Donelle Williams tackled a Coastal Carolina rusher in the end zone for the two points.

• PC held Saint Francis scoreless in the first half. It was the first time since 2014 that PC held its opponent scoreless in the opening half, when it allowed zero points in the first half against Gardner-Webb in the season finale.

• The defense held the Red Flash to 243 yards of total offense, its lowest total of the season and the least amount of yards allowed by PC this season. SFU entered the game averaging 31.8 points per game but came away with just 14 points.

• Darquez Watson scored his first touchdown of the season with a 50-yard reception on a pass from Ben Cheek in the fourth quarter. Watson finished the game with three receptions for a career-high 65 receiving yards to aid PC in the win.

• Dashawn Davis led the Blue Hose again with four receptions for 60 yards, including a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter to set up PC’s final touchdown of the game.

• The Blue Hose finished the contest with 204 rushing yards, its third game this season with at least 200 on the ground. PC has found the end zone on the ground at least once in every contest so far.

• PC was able to score 26 points against an SFU team that entered the game having allowed just 30 points all season. The Red Flash entered the game ranked second in the FCS in scoring defense, allowing just eight points per game. They also ranked third in the nation in turnovers forced with 14 entering the game and managed just one takeaway on the day.