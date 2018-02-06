Home / Sports / Young anglers get their feet wet

Young anglers get their feet wet

Sat, 06/02/2018 - 10:30am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/ MyClintonNews.com
PHOTOS - TODAY: A great morning for fishing. A DNR fishing rodeo was conducted for the first time on Lake Rabon (June 2) sponsored by SC Department of Natural Resources, Harry Hampton Wildife Fund and Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission. The 3-hour event Saturday morning drew young anglers ages 15 and younger accompanied by a parent or guardian. The angler catching the first tagged fish won a $500 lifetime license, and the first 100 kids who wanted one received a free fishing rod. There was a limited bait supply and poles available, and this event was handicapped accessible at the Lake Rabon Public Fishing Pier near Laurens.
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

