WOMEN HOME TUESDAY: Blue Hose hoops are the road warriors

Storey's 27 Points Leads Blue Hose Past Spartans 83-69

Spartanburg, S.C. – Cortney Storey tied her career high with 27 points, her third career 25+ point effort and the Blue Hose defeated the USC Upstate Spartans 83-69 on Wednesday night. The 27 points also ties the single game individual record during the Division I era, since 2007-08. The Blue Hose would turn the Spartans over 20 times to help lead the them to their first 80+ point game since December 29, 2015.

Player of the Game:

Storey would finish with a game high 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. This was her third career 25+ point game and eighth career 20+ game. Kacie Hall with 15, Briley Buckner with nine Ericka Blackwell-Boyden with seven, and Mattie Kennedy with six all chipped in career highs in points, Buckner also added a career high three steals. Janie Miles scored a season high 16 points on the night with four made three-point baskets, one off tying her career high, she also chipped in six assists.

Stat of the Game:

Presbyterian made a season high 11 three-point baskets on a season low 18 attempts as they shot 61.1 percent from behind the arc. The Blue Hose finished 24 of 30 from the free throw line a season best. They also recorded a season high 13 steals resulting in a season high 20 turnovers forced.

How it Happened:

The Blue Hose would jump out to a 9-0 lead in the first 4:25 of the game and would never trail as Upstate could only get within a point one occasion. Blackwell-Boyden would score the Blue Hose’s first points for the third game in a row, this time knocking down two free throws. Hall would knock down a trey and PC would be off and running.

Upstate would battle in the first quarter as it responded with an 8-2 run of its own to cut the Blue Hose lead to 11-8. The Spartans would make it a one-point game late in the first quarter on a Camilla Kilinc three-point basket but could never get closer as Storey hit a three-point shot with three seconds to go in first period.

The Blue Hose used that three-point basket at the end of the first to spur a second period that saw the Blue Hose outscore the Spartans 25-9. Storey would score seven of her game high 27 points in the second period including five in a 30 second stretch where she would record back to back steals and made baskets with a foul shot. This spurt was the driving force that led to the Blue Hose’s 42-22 half-time lead.

Both teams got off to a back and forth start in the second half as it was 51-31 less than three minutes into the third period. The Spartans would then lock down on defense as they went on 11-1 run to pull within 10 points at 52-42. Hall would make a lay-up and Kennedy followed that up with a pair of free throws to make it a 14-point game before Upstate added a free throw. PC would finish the third period off with an 11-2 run of its own to make the score 63-44 after three.

The Spartans kept trying to chip away in the fourth quarter but could never get closer than 11 coming down the stretch.

Coaches Quote:

“I was very pleased with the effort tonight, especially coming on the heels of such tough games in California,” said PC coach Todd Steelman. “I thought we had great energy to start the game, and we were committed to executing on the offensive end. Our defensive intensity was excellent early on but we need to be able to sustain that throughout the game.

“It was great to see Janie perform so well, but it was a solid effort overall by our team,” said Steelman. “Hopefully, we can carry some things over to our game at Chattanooga on Saturday.”

Game Notes:

- The Blue Hose improved to 1-2 on the season while dropping Upstate to 0-2.

- PC is 19-21 in 40 all-time meetings with Upstate.

- PC scored 83 points, its most points since December 29, 2015 versus High Point.

- Presbyterian finished with 24 made free throws, its most since making 23 versus Charleston Southern on February 9, 2016.

- The Blue Hose made 10+ three-point baskets for the first time this season.

- PC recorded a season high 13 steals leading to a season high 20 forced turnovers.

- The Blue Hose finished with 15 assists on 24 made baskets.

- Storey would tie her career high of 27 points in the game. Her 27 points is also the PC Division I era single game record.

- 27 points was the most anyone has scored since she scored 27 versus Coastal Carolina on February 10, 2015. That was her freshman season.

- Hall with 15, Buckner with nine, Blackwell-Boyden with seven and Kennedy with six points all set new career highs.

- Storey now has 942 points putting her 58 points away from 1,000 career points. She also has 357 career assists and 167 career steals as she approaches the elusive 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 steals plateau.

- Buckner had a career high three steals.

Up Next:

The Blue Hose travel to face Chattanooga, it will be just the second time they have faced each other as Chattanooga won 56-48 in last season’s matchup.

Chattanooga, Tenn. – Janie Miles scored a season high 17 points on five made three-point baskets, tying her career high, but it was not enough for the Blue Hose who fell to Chattanooga 71-51 on Saturday morning.

Players of the Game:

Miles scored her season high 17 points giving her 33 over the last two games. She scored the 17 points on five made three’s, tying her single game high, and going 2-2 from the charity stripe. Cortney Storey made it 12 straight games in double figures dating back to last season, she also dished out a season high eight assists. Kiara Jackson recorded a season and career high seven rebounds to lead the Blue Hose and Ericka Blackwell-Boyden tied her career high with four.

Stat of the Game:

The Blue Hose were outrebounded by a 37-27 margin which led to a 10-4 advantage in second chance points and a 34-18 advantage in points in the paint.

How it happened:

The first couple of minutes were back and forth, Blackwell-Boyden hit a jumper with 6:46 to play in the first quarter tying the game at 4-4. Chattanooga then went on a 7-0 run over the next two minutes before Storey’s layup made it 11-6. Miles hit a three with 53 seconds to play in the first quarter cutting the deficit to 15-11. Over the remaining 53 seconds and all of the second quarter the Mocs would go on 15-5 run to make it a 30-16 game at the half.

Miles would get hot in the third quarter as she hit her two free throws and then made back to back three point shots over a two-minute stretch. Riley Hemm hit a three point shot with 3:03 to play in the third, that cut the Chattanooga lead to seven at 36-29.

Chattanooga would respond with a layup and free throw immediately following and the Blue Hose could never get within single digits. The offense picked up for both teams in the second half as the Blue Hose would score 35 points.

For the Record:

The Blue Hose fall to 1-3 while the Mocs improve to 1-3.

Game Notes:

Miles finished the day with five made three-point shots tying her career high, she last made five threes at North Carolina Central in the 2014-15 season.

Miles scored a season high 17 points giving her 33 over the last two games.

Storey tallied a season high eight assists versus Chattanooga.

Storey scored in double figures for the fourth straight game to start the season and 12 straight overall dating to last season.

Jackson had her best performance scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds, both career highs.

Blackwell-Boyden tied her career high with four rebounds. She had four at Winthrop on January 21, 2017.

Up Next:

The Blue Hose come home to face Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Owls and Blue Hose have played six times with four being decided by five points or fewer.

NC State Rallies Past Blue Hose

Men’s Hoops:

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State opened the second half with a 28-9 run to erase an eight-point halftime deficit and come away with the 86-68 win over the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team in action Thursday evening in Raleigh, N.C. Reggie Dillard led the Blue Hose with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Stat of the Game

After turning the ball over just seven times in the first half, PC coughed the ball up 15 times in the second for a total of 22. With just eight turnovers for the home team, the Wolfpack finished with a 23-8 advantage in points off turnovers. NC State also controlled the paint, 56-32.

The Blue Hose out-rebounded NCSU, 31-28, posting 15 second chance points, to the home team’s 16. PC shot 49% for the game, with NC State shooting 54.1%. The Blue Hose connected on six three-pointers, while holding the Pack to just one on the night. Free throws were close with NCSU finishing with 19, PC with 14.

Blue Hose Player of the Game

Reggie Dillard posted his second straight 20-point, his 23 just two shy of his career-high of 25 he posted against Johnson. His team-leading seven rebounds was one-off of his career-high of eight as well. J.C. Younger followed Dillard with 14 points. Lennard Freeman led NC State with 23 points and was one of four players with double-digit points, Torin Dorn right behind him with 18 points and a team-leading nine rebounds.

How It Happened

North Carolina State and PC played a tight game in the first half, with the Pack building a seven-point, 28-21 lead with 8:54 to go before the break. The Blue Hose responded with a 15-1 run, highlighted by two three-pointers from Reggie Dillard, to take a 36-29 lead. Both team battled back and forth the remainder of the half with PC heading to the locker room with the 44-36 lead, helped by a three from Montenia Nelson at the 2:07 mark.

NC State came out of the gates in the second half strong, outscoring PC 28-9 in the opening 11 minutes to take an 11-point, 64-53 lead. An 11-4 run by PC, which included nine free throws, helped the visitors cut the margin to four, 68-64, 6:18 to go. The Pack scored the game’s next 10 of 12 points to make it a 12-point game, 78-66, with 3:43 remaining. NCSU scored eight unanswered over the final 3:28 minutes to come away with the 86-68 win.

Notables

Montenia Nelson scored a career-high seven points, off a best three-for-six effort from the field.

Armel TeTe finished with a career-high eight points, off a four-for-four effort from the field. He also posted a career-best two blocks.

For the Record

PC moves to 1-2 overall, while NC State improves to 4-0.

Up Next

PC heads to VMI Saturday, Nov. 18, for a 1 p.m., game.

Lexington, Va. – Montenia Nelson would score a career high 13 points to lead the Blue Hose but that wasn’t enough for PC to overcome four Keydets runs of 8-0 or better in the game as it fell 78-58 at VMI on Saturday afternoon.

Stat of the Game

The Keydets would shoot 53.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range as they made nine three pointers in the contest to six for the Blue Hose. VMI would have four separate runs of 8-0 or better over the course of the game.

Players of the Game

Nelson would lead the Blue Hose with 13 points on 6-8 shooting off the bench. 13 points, six made field goals, eight field goal attempts and 30 minutes played all set new career highs. Francois Lewis with 11 and Reggie Dillard with 10 also finished in double figures. Romeo Crouch added a career high two steals for the Blue Hose.

How it happened

The Keydets got off to an 8-0 start but the Blue Hose answered with a 10-2 run sparked by Armel TeTe and Reuben Arroyo. Nelson and Crouch then hit back to back three pointers and PC had it tied at 10-10.

VMI responded with their second run of 8-0 or better as it made it 20-10 before PC could end the run. The Blue Hose, trailing 23-12, would go on a 9-4 run to pull with six at 27-21 with 5:10 to play in the first half.

VMI finished the half on a 14-6 run to make it 41-27 at the intermission.

PC kept clawing in the second half but could never get closer than seven at 48-41 following a Dillard basket. After that VMI went on a 7-2 run make it a 12-point game and PC never got within single digits the remainder of the game.

Notables

Nelson scored a career high 13 points on a career high six made baskets and eight attempts.

Nelson played a career high 30 minutes.

Nelson recorded a career high three rebounds.

Nelson tied his career high with one made three-pointer.

Crouch finished with two steals, a career high.

For the Record

PC moves to 1-3 on the season while VMI improves to 1-2.

Up Next

PC plays at Charlotte on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.

How to Follow -- Fans can follow along at www.GoBlueHose.com, and @BlueHoseHoops.