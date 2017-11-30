Women basketball tickets - Championship

BIG SOUTH - Women hoops title series tickets go on sale

Charlotte, N.C. – Tickets for the 2018 Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Championship will be on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 1 through Liberty University which will host the event March 8-11 at the Vines Center.

Tickets are for general admission seating and Championship Books for all nine games cost just $30 each starting tomorrow. Tickets can be purchased daily through the Liberty Athletics Ticket Office from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., online through www.LibertyFlames.com, or by phone at 434-582-7328.

Beginning March 8 at 9 am, tickets for individual sessions can be purchased in-person at the Liberty Athletics Ticket Office, as well as through www.LibertyFlames.com or by phone at 434-582-7328. Daily single-session prices are as follows:

• Thursday, March 8 (first round – one session) - $8

• Friday, March 9 (quarterfinals – two sessions) - $10 each session

• Saturday, March 10 (semifinals – one session) - $12

• Sunday, March 11 (Championship game) - $14

In addition, Big South Conference students and faculty receive a special rate of $2 for any day with a valid student/staff ID.

All 10 teams will make the Big South Women’s Basketball Championship. The Blue Hose have won at least one tournament game each of the last four seasons and were within a point of advancing to the championship in the 2017 Big South Tournament.

PC is in action at noon eastern time on Friday, Dec. 1 at Belmont.