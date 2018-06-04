Wolves Cheer is in National Title contention

Newberry Cheer advances to national finals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Newberry College has advanced to the finals of the 2018 NCA & NDA College National Championship. The title competition is Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves earned a preliminary round score of 91.83 in the Intermediate Coed division, good enough for fifth place among competitors in the category. Newberry will compete at 12:26 tomorrow afternoon for the title. Arkansas-Fort Smith was the top school in the preliminaries with a 95.48. The Wolves finished ahead of Michigan, Akron, and Iowa State and was clipped by Georgia Southern in the category.

The Scarlet Poms dance team completed the competition with a ninth-place national finish in the Division II Poms category.