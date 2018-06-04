Wolves Cheer is 6th in the nation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Newberry finished sixth in the Intermediate Coed division of the NCA Collegiate Championship in Daytona Beach.

Newberry scored a 93.00 in today's final round of competition, over a full point better than yesterday's preliminary round score. The Wolves did not suffer any deductions on their way to the impressive finish.

Newberry finished nearly half a point ahead of Akron and over two points up on Iowa State. Arkansas-Fort Smith scored a 95.70 to win the championship after also posting the highest score in yesterday's preliminary round, edging Michigan and Georgia Southern. In all, six of the teams competing in the Intermediate Coed division represented NCAA Division I institutions.

The NCA Collegiate Championships finish off a competition season that saw the cheerleaders win a national title in the Co-Ed Collegiate Division at Cheer Ltd. Nationals at CANAM three weeks ago.

Newberry Cheer advances to national finals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Newberry College has advanced to the finals of the 2018 NCA & NDA College National Championship. The title competition is Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves earned a preliminary round score of 91.83 in the Intermediate Coed division, good enough for fifth place among competitors in the category. Newberry will compete at 12:26 tomorrow afternoon for the title. Arkansas-Fort Smith was the top school in the preliminaries with a 95.48. The Wolves finished ahead of Michigan, Akron, and Iowa State and was clipped by Georgia Southern in the category.

The Scarlet Poms dance team completed the competition with a ninth-place national finish in the Division II Poms category.