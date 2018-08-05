WINNER & VIDEO: Red Devil Fans, We need ya on Saturday!

Good morning! We are excited to announce that the CHS Girls' Track Team and the CHS Boys' Tennis Team will be heading to the state championship this Saturday in Columbia. The track state championship will be held at Spring Valley High School starting at 9:00, and the 3A tennis state championship will be held at Cayce Tennis Center and will begin at 12:00. I hope you can make arrangements to attend such a wonderful event!!! Please congratulate Coach Clovis Simmons, Coach Paige Drisgula, Coach Darryl Suber, Coach Dontavius Glenn, and Coach Lee Atkinson and their athletes for having such phenomenal seasons and making it to the State Championship. This is the second year in a row for both teams. What an accomplishment!!! GO BIG RED!!! -- CHS AD Nickie Templeton