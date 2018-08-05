WINNER: Red Devil Fans, We need ya on Saturday!
WINNER/PHOTOS: Red Devil Boys Tennis play for Upper State Championship, win 6-0 over Camden; Bishop England is next
Playoffs, Round 4, Upper State Championship
CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 6
CAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL 0
# 1 Singles Isaac MacMillan defeated Wilson Pope 6 – 0, 6 – 2
# 2 Singles Ike Waldron defeated K. P. Cassidy 6 – 1, 6 – 1
# 3 Singles Tyler Trevino defeated Robert Lackey 6 – 4 , 6 – 2
# 4 Singles Conner Donley defeated Brett Elliott 6 – 1, 6 – 0
# 5 Singles Anders Orr defeated Ben Battiatta 6 – 1, 6 – 1
# 1 Doubles MacMillan & Waldron Did Not Play # 1 Doubles
# 2 Doubles Alexander Windsor & Kyler Simmons defeated Will Cox & Will Galloway 6 – 2, 6 – 0
STATE FINALS SATURDAY
PLAYOFFS: Saturday, May 12 CHS vs Bishop England Noon at Cayce Tennis Center
State AAA SCHSL Championship
Playoffs, Round 3:
CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 6
WEST OAK HIGH SCHOOL 0
# 1 Singles Isaac MacMillan defeated Sam Rholatter 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 2 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Brady Peters 6 – 1, 6 – 0
# 3 Singles Tyler Trevino defeated Kade Prater 7 – 6 , 6 – 2
# 4 Singles Conner Donley defeated Logan Blackwell 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 5 Singles Anders Orr defeated Cooper Ratliff 6 – 3, 6 – 4
# 1 Doubles MacMillan & Waldron Did Not Play # 1 Doubles
# 2 Doubles Alexander Windsor & Kyler Simmons defeated Joseph Ramey & Austin Hunter 6 – 1, 6 – 2
PLAYOFFS: Wednesday, May 9 CHS vs Camden, 5:00 pm - @ CHS - AAA Upper State Championship
Upper State AAA SCHSL Play-offs
Camden won 4-2 over Powdersville.
Clinton will play Camden.
Winner advances to play Bishop England (winner over Hanahan) at the Cayce Tennis Center on Saturday, May 12 at Noon for the State AAA Title.
