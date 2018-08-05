Home / Sports / WINNER: Red Devil Fans, We need ya on Saturday!

WINNER: Red Devil Fans, We need ya on Saturday!

Tue, 05/08/2018 - 9:31am Vic MacDonald
Boys Tennis is going for a 2nd consecutive Upper State Championship
Action Photos by Vic MacDonald; Team Photo by Brett Loftis
Good morning!  We are excited to announce that the CHS Girls' Track Team and the CHS Boys' Tennis Team will be heading to the state championship this Saturday in Columbia.  The track state championship will be held at Spring Valley High School starting at 9:00, and the 3A tennis state championship will be held at Cayce Tennis Center and will begin at 12:00.  I hope you can make arrangements to attend such a wonderful event!!! Please congratulate Coach Clovis Simmons, Coach Paige Drisgula, Coach Darryl Suber, Coach Dontavius Glenn, and Coach Lee Atkinson and their athletes for having such phenomenal seasons and making it to the State Championship.  This is the second year in a row for both teams.  What an accomplishment!!!  GO BIG RED!!! -- CHS AD Nickie Templeton

WINNER/PHOTOS: Red Devil Boys Tennis play for Upper State Championship, win 6-0 over Camden; Bishop England is next

 

Playoffs, Round 4, Upper State Championship

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL   6  

CAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL   0

 

 

# 1 Singles     Isaac MacMillan defeated Wilson Pope    6 – 0, 6 – 2

 

# 2 Singles     Ike Waldron defeated  K. P. Cassidy    6 – 1, 6 – 1

 

# 3 Singles     Tyler Trevino defeated  Robert Lackey    6 – 4 , 6 – 2 

 

# 4 Singles     Conner Donley defeated  Brett Elliott    6 – 1, 6 – 0

 

# 5 Singles     Anders Orr defeated  Ben Battiatta    6 – 1, 6 – 1

 

 

# 1 Doubles   MacMillan & Waldron      Did Not Play # 1 Doubles

                       

# 2 Doubles  Alexander Windsor & Kyler Simmons defeated Will Cox & Will Galloway    6 – 2, 6 – 0

 

 

STATE FINALS        SATURDAY

 

 

PLAYOFFS: Saturday, May 12      CHS vs Bishop England Noon at Cayce Tennis Center

State AAA SCHSL Championship

 

Playoffs, Round 3:

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL   6        

WEST OAK HIGH SCHOOL   0

 

# 1 Singles     Isaac MacMillan defeated Sam Rholatter   6 – 0, 6 – 0

 

# 2 Singles     Ike Waldron defeated  Brady Peters    6 – 1, 6 – 0

 

# 3 Singles     Tyler Trevino defeated  Kade Prater    7 – 6 , 6 – 2 

 

# 4 Singles     Conner Donley defeated  Logan Blackwell    6 – 0, 6 – 0

 

# 5 Singles     Anders Orr defeated  Cooper Ratliff    6 – 3, 6 – 4

 

 

# 1 Doubles   MacMillan & Waldron      Did Not Play # 1 Doubles

                       

# 2 Doubles  Alexander Windsor & Kyler Simmons defeated Joseph Ramey & Austin Hunter 6 – 1, 6 – 2

PLAYOFFS:  Wednesday, May 9      CHS vs Camden, 5:00 pm  -  @ CHS - AAA Upper State Championship                      

 

Upper State AAA SCHSL Play-offs

   

Camden won 4-2 over Powdersville.

Clinton will play Camden.

 

Winner advances to play Bishop England (winner over Hanahan) at the Cayce Tennis Center on Saturday, May 12 at Noon for the State AAA Title.

 

https://www.postandcourier.com/sports/bishop-england-wins-lower-state-te...

 

