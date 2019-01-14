Where Baseball, Softball Skills Are Learned

Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone Baseball Offers Registration

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for its Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone League for 11 and 12 year old youth through the February 12th deadline.

This will be the third year of the YMCA Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone League competing in the Dixie Youth, Inc. sanctioned league as the newly expanded ‘O’ Zone (open base) League.

‘O’ Zone means ‘Open Base’ baseball whereas players can play off base and advance at their own risk. Baseball dimensions have been expanded from standard Dixie Youth Majors division with the pitching mound at 50 feet and bases at 70 feet.

Big barrel bats (2 5/8”) are allowed and DY ‘O’ Zone simulates major league baseball and travel league competition more than any other youth baseball program.

Additionally, we are so proud that in recent years our Dixie ‘O’ Zone (ages 11-12) and Dixie Minor (ages 9-10) teams team won multiple SC Dixie Youth State Championships and finished highly in the DY World Series as well as capturing the overall Sportsmanship Award.

The Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone registration deadline is Tuesday, February 12. After registration the 11 – 12 ‘O’ Zone players must go through an on-field skills evaluation and then will be placed on evenly balanced teams through a detailed coach’s selection process.

All players will receive full uniforms and replica Major League baseball jerseys and caps. The age cut-off is May 1, 2019. (As an example, if a child is 10 years of age but turns 11 before May 1 he/she is considered 11 years of age and must play in the proper age group.) All League games will be played at the Clinton YMCA complex this year on 100 YMCA Drive and no games will be scheduled during the Laurens County School District #55 and # 56 Spring Break April 15 – 19.

Registration is $50 for YMCA members while non-member registration is $65. A $10 discount will be provided for each additional child in the same family and Financial Assistance is available to families as well.

Registration is being taken daily from 8 am – 9 pm Monday – Friday; 9 am – 6 pm on Saturdays and 2 – 5 pm on Sundays at the YMCA reception desk on 100 YMCA Drive. For additional details or information call Brian Shealy or the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.

CLINTON FAMILY YMCA ‘YOUTH BASEBALL’ AND ‘GIRLS SOFTBALL’

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for ‘Youth Baseball’ and ‘Girls Softball’ for numerous playing divisions through the February 12th deadline.

The YMCA will offer co-ed instructional leagues for ages 3 – 4 and 5 – 6, respectively.

Wee-ball is for ages 3 – 4 and will hit off of a tee and have adult coaches on the field of play for instructional purposes. Ages 5 – 6 will be T-ball with a coach throwing three pitches to the batter and then revert back to the tee after three thrown pitches, if necessary. Ages 7 – 8 is called AA/Coach Pitch League with an adult pitcher throwing pitches to the batter with a five pitch limit. Ten players will play defensively and all batters will bat in each rotation. Ages 9 – 10 is called Dixie Minors and will play regulation baseball on a modified baseball diamond and modified rules pertaining to stealing, etc. Ages 11 – 12 will play in the new Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone league for the fourth consecutive year.

‘O’ Zone is on a modified diamond but play regulation baseball and players can play off base and advance at their own risk.

NEW FOR 2019. Dixie Softball….The YMCA is offering girls Dixie Softball which is a sanctioned franchise with regular season and post season play for girls’ softball. Tentatively, age groups will be Dixie Darlings for 7 – 8 year olds; Dixie Angels for 9 – 10 year olds and Dixie Ponytails for 11 – 12 year olds.

The youth baseball and softball registration deadline is Tuesday, February 12. After registration baseball ages 9 – 10 and 11 – 12 must go through an on-field skills evaluation and then will be placed on evenly balanced teams through a detailed coach’s selection process. Younger age groups of Wee-ball (3-4), T-ball (5-6) and AA League (7-8) as well as all Girls Dixie Softball teams will have a league fall-out on Tuesday, February 19 for team assignment and to receive practice and game assignments.

All players will receive full uniforms and replica Major League baseball jerseys and caps. The age cut-off is May 1, 2019 for baseball and August 31, 2019 for Dixie Softball. (As an example, if a child is 10 years of age but turns 11 before May 1 he/she is considered 11 years of age and must play in the proper age group.) All League games will be played at the YMCA complex again this year on 100 YMCA Drive and no games will be scheduled during the Laurens County School District #56 Spring Break April 15 – 19.

Registration is $50 for YMCA members while non-member registration is $65. A $10 discount will be provided for each additional child in the same family and Financial Assistance is available to families as well.

Registration is being taken daily from 8 am – 9 pm Monday – Friday; 9 am – 6 pm on Saturdays and 2 – 5 pm on Sundays at the YMCA reception desk on 100 YMCA Drive. For additional details or information call the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.