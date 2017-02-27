Week's top pitcher

PC’s Smith Named Big South Pitcher of the Week

Presbyterian College redshirt junior and righty Will Smith was named the Big South’s Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The hurler earned a win and a save in two appearances to help PC to a pair of victories.

Smith earned his second win of the year on Friday afternoon, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with two strikeouts and no walks. He pounded the strike zone, throwing 19 pitches with 16 strikes in the game, as he finished the contest. PC rallied in the ninth for the 7-6 victory to give Smith a 2-0 record.

He then returned to the bump on Sunday afternoon, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings and allowing one hit with two strikeouts against a pair of walks. The native of Sumter came up clutch, working in a one-run game and allowing just three base runners, two with two outs. In the ninth, Stony Brook managed a leadoff single but Smith retired the next three batters in order to close the game for the save and give PC to a 2-1 victory.

The honor is the first for Smith in his first season of action at PC after redshirting last season.