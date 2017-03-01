Wednesday road action

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team continues Big South play Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., with a road game at Longwood in Famville, Va. PC leads the overall series 4-2 and has won the last two meetings, including a thrilling 74-73 decision Feb. 25. The game will be broadcast on the Big South Network and can be heard live on Sunny 103.5-FM.

NOTES

Longwood is 5-8 overall and 2-0 in the league, and are coming off back to back conference wins, including a 60-55 decision at High Point in the last contest ... Khris Lane leads the team with 14.9 ppg and 7.5 rpg ... The Lancers are averaging 66.9 points and 31.4 rebounds per game ...

Down by double-digits late in the second half, the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team rallied to within six a minute and half to go, but it would the Campbell Camels that would come out on top at the end, 69-58, in action Dec. 31 ... A three-pointer by Will Adams with 1:50 to go cut the margin to six, 53-59, but Campbell used clutch free throws and strong defense down the stretch to hold on ... Reggie Dillard led the offense with 14 points ...

The eight three-pointers for the Blue Hose ties for third highest of the season, while the five for Campbell tied for second for a season-low for PC opponents ... Three Blue hose scored in double figures for the fourth straight game and ninth time overall this season ...

The Blue Hose, 4-9 overall and 0-2 in the league, are led by freshman Jo'Vontae Millner with 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game ... The Blue Hose are averaging 66.2 points and 32.8 rebounds per game ...

After 13 games PC has a higher field goal percentage (.441 - .434), and has more assists (181-178) than its opponents ...

The 42-point margin of victory against Coastal Georgia was PC’s highest since the Blue Hose beat Johnson & Wales by 44 points (107-63) earlier this season ... That was the highest since 2014 when the Blue Hose defeated Bob Jones, 88-39, a 49-point margin of victory ... The Blue Hose racked up 60 bench points in Saturday’s win, just three shy of the Division I era school record 63 set against Johnson & Wales ... The 24 assists ranked third in PC’s Division I record book and was a season high ... The 35 field goals made was a season high and was eighth in the record book ...

PC held Coastal Georgia to 25.0% shooting from the field, the second lowest percentage in PC’s DI history. The Blue Hose held Toccoa Falls to 22.6% back in the 2012 season in a 97-38 win ...

The Blue Hose went 30-for-38 from the free throw line against Johnson & Wales, 78.9 percent, its best mark in four games ... The 30 makes from the charity stripe are a Division I era school record for free throws made ... The previous record was 28 free throws made against Longwood in 2014 ... The Blue Hose racked up 63 bench points in the win, a PC Division I era record ... The 107 points is the second most points scored by any Big South team so far this season ...

The win over Furman marked the first time since 2011 that PC has won its season-opener, and just the second time since moving to Division I ... Keep in mind, PC has played just two opening games at home - Furman this season and Montreat in 2011, both wins - The remaining road games have included Furman (2015) Duke twice (2014/2008), Georgia Tech (2013), Clemson twice (2012/2009), Vanderbilt (2010), and Nebraska (2007) …

The freshmen combination of Jo’Vontae Millner and J.C. Younger are making a tremendous impact this season … Millner leads the team in scoring per game with 11.7 and leads in rebounding with 6.2 rpg … Younger is second in scoring with 9.1, and third in rebounding with 3.2 …

J.C. Younger earned Big South Freshman-of-the-Week honors early this season, based off his 15-point performance against Furman … Jo’Vontae Millner picked up his first, in part, after his career-high 26 points against The Citadel Nov. 28 ...

Despite losing 47.9% of their total scoring from last season, the Blue Hose have scored 73, 77, 107, and 90 points in the four wins, the 77 being more than the team scored in 25 games last season … In 13 games the Blue Hose have scored over 70 points five times ... In 31 games in 2015, PC accomplished that nine times in 31 tries …

Reggie Dillard is beginning to get back into form after ACL surgery two years ago sidelined him for a season … In 12 games he is above his scoring average from last season and has scored in double figures in sixgames so far …