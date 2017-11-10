Webb receives Panthers honor

Webb is a Panthers Coach of the Week

Clinton Coach​ ​Andrew​ ​Webb​ ​has​ ​been​ ​selected​ ​as​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Carolina​ ​Panthers​ ​High​ ​School​ ​Coach​ ​of the​ ​Week​ ​recipients​ ​for​ ​2017.​ ​​

He​ ​will​ ​be​ ​featured​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Game​ ​Time​ ​for​Thursday’s game​​against​the​Eagles​and​recognized​​on​​December​17t​h​​during​​the​​Packers​​game.​Coach

Webb​ ​was​ ​nominated​ ​for​ ​the​ ​impact​ ​he​ ​has​ ​made​ ​on​ ​his​ ​team,​ ​school,​ ​and​ ​community.​ ​​ ​

His off​ ​the​ ​field​ ​initiatives​ ​include​ ​an​ ​academic​ monitoring​ ​and​ ​support​ ​program​ ​for​ ​all​ ​players,

community​ ​connections​ ​through​ ​local​ ​churches,​ ​and​ ​special​ ​games​ ​each​ ​year​ ​to​ ​support school​ ​and​ ​community​ ​charities.

Since​ ​1997,​ ​the​ ​Panthers​ ​have​ ​honored​ ​high​ school​ ​coaches​ ​through​ the​ ​Coach​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Week

program.​ Each​ ​winning​ ​coach​ ​receives​ ​a​ ​donation​ ​of​ ​$1000​ ​from​ ​the​ ​Panthers​ ​and​ ​the National​ ​Football​ ​League​ ​for​ the​ ​school’s​ ​athletic​ ​program.

Webb​ ​is​ ​in​ ​his​ ​third​ ​season​ ​as​ ​head​ ​football​ ​coach​ ​at​ ​Clinton​ ​High​ ​School.

Previous, The Clinton Chronicle, Oct. 14, 2015

Black jerseys mean more: “We’ve all

been touched by cancer,” coach says

By Vic MacDonald

Staff Writer

Tim Mann stepped out onto Richardson Friday night. So did Robbie Vanlue.

So did a score of other people from Clinton and elsewhere whose names were carried into Wilder Stadium on the backs of the current Clinton High Red Devils.

Their names were inscribed on unique black jerseys the players wore for their return home after four weeks away.

The players wore the jerseys to school Friday. The players and the people who bought the black jerseys in honor or memory of a loved one who battled cancer saw a framed jersey Wednesday night.

That’s when CHS Athletics sponsored a cookout in the high school cafeteria to match up the players assigned to wear a black jersey with the person who bought the jersey.

Some players were the family members of the person honored by the black jersey. Some were acquaintances, some were meeting for the first time.

“Some of you represent a family, you are sitting with a family member. Some of you don’t have a clue about the player or the family being represented,” Clinton High football head coach Andrew Webb said.

“We want our players to know, they are playing for something bigger than themselves. When they wear the jersey to school Friday, we want them to tell with confidence, pride and a smile who they are representing. ...

“This has never been done here. That creates excitement. At the end of the game, the player will take off the jersey and hand it to you. It might be sweaty, don’t put it in the dryer. It will dry. (After the game) they are looking for you. They are not allowed to give that jersey to just anybody, so if you can’t be there, be sure someone from your family is there.”

Webb also introduced the honorary captain for Friday’s home game. Gary Moore is the brother of Clinton High graduate the late Robert Lee, who was recruited by but never had the chance to play for N.C. State.

Moore came from South Dakota to attend the Wednesday cookout and Friday’s football game.

“There are a lot of people who have fought this battle,” Webb said, “they are heroes. They inspire us to heights we could not accomplish on our own.”

G Ramage, a CHS softball coach, talked to the crowd about the Laurens County Cancer Association. Money raised from the sale of the black jerseys after the expense of the cookout (all food was donated through efforts of Cindy Jacobs, food service supervisor for District 56) will be donated to LCCA.

Ramage said LCCA grew from the friends of the late Tim Mann, of Clinton, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. The association’s main fund-raiser is the Oct. 24 Run Like a Mann 5K Run/Walk (see related article on Page 1A).

“I am so proud to be a part of Clinton High School. I coach here. You are so fortunate to be in a place where you can give back,” Ramage said. “People are holding out their hand, and you are putting something in it. You know somebody who has cancer. If not, you will.”

Webb said the Cancer Blackout Game will teach the Clinton Red Devils, “We’re not just playing for ourselves. There’s something out there greater that we’re trying to get them to reach. You will face adversity you cannot control. It’s not the diagnosis, it’s how (those who battled cancer) handled it. This is way more than a black jersey we are going to wear. This upholds our tradition to be called The Pride of Clinton.”