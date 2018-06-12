Webb out as Clinton football coach

The Laurens County School District 56 administration will begin a search for a new Head Varsity Football Coach at Clinton High School, seen on social media: #InWebbWeTrust

According to Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent, “As we look for our next head coach, we will continue to build upon our proud Red Devil tradition. The district would like to thank Coach Andrew Webb for the hard work and direction he has given to the Laurens 56 athletes over the past four years.”

Coach Webb added, “Clinton is held to one standard when it comes to football and that is competing for championships. Unfortunately in my four years we were not able to do that. I wish our guys nothing but the best moving forward. It has been the honor of my life to lead our Red Devils.” There is not yet a definitive timeline for hiring this position.