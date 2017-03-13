Weather causing delays

Clinton High baseball TODAY at Laurens has been postponed.

Because of expected rain and cold temperatures, the varsity and JV games will be played on Wednesday. Clinton High track hosting Laurens also is postponed, make-up date to be announced. JV and varsity softball games at Chapman and C-team games at Whitmire will be re-scheduled. The tennis team won't play today - will play Thursday at Blue Ridge.

The JV and varsity baseball games at LDHS will be Wednesday at 5 and 7:30 pm. Softball today and Tuesday for Laurens District High School also is postponed - make-up to be announced. The Raiders track team will practice today.

Laurens Academy’s baseball game today against Southside Christian has been postponed. Make-up will be Thursday at Southside Christian for a 5 pm doubleheader. Each game will be 5 innings.

PC Softball Game Moves from Tuesday to Wednesday

The Presbyterian College softball game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 14, against Appalachian State, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 15. First pitch of the doubleheader is at 2 p.m.

Fans can follow all games at www.GoBlueHose.com.

PC opens the Big South schedule Mar. 18-19, at Winthrop, with a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m., and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m., in Rock Hill.

PC @ Georgia Baseball Game Moved to 4 p.m.

The Presbyterian-Georgia baseball game, scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 in Athens, Ga., has been moved up to a 4 p.m. first pitch, due to the low expected temperatures on Wednesday evening. The game, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, will still be shown on the SEC Network+. The teams will meet for the 10th time on the diamond with all nine previous meetings coming at Foley Field in Athens.