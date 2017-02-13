We MUST protect this house

Good afternoon everyone. I'd like to first congratulate Eddie Romines, Josh Bridges, and Dontavious Glenn on an outstanding regular basketball season!

Coach Romines and crew led their team to a perfect 10-0 region record and a #1 seed in the 3A playoff bracket. The Red Devils will host Indian Land tomorrow night at 7:00 at CHS, and it is $6.00 per person at the door. The price is set by the high school league for playoffs, and we will ONLY accept SC High School League Passes at the door. Please help me to communicate this information leading up to game time. Let's pack the house tomorrow night!! Bring your Valentine to the game!!

Thanks,

Nickie Templeton

CHS Athletics Director

http://www.schsl.org/2016Brackets/bbt3.pdf

http://chsreddevils.com/boys_basketball/boys_boys_varsity_basketball/sch...