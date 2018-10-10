A volleyball sweep

Blue Hose VB Sweeps SC State

Orangeburg – The Presbyterian College volleyball team rebounded on Tuesday night swept South Carolina State. The Blue Hose were led by sophomore Allie Wright, who led the team with 10 kills, a .625 hitting percentage, and a pair of blocks. PC defeated SC State 25-18, 27-25, and 25-15.

PC’s attack was evenly distributed against the Bulldogs. Junior Erin Eulitz (9 kills), freshmen Erin Cooke (7) and Lauren Talbert (6), and sophomore Sydney De Jong (5) each contributed to the Blue Hose offense. Sophomore Sierra Jones paced PC with 19 assists. Sophomore Taylor Farmer topped the team with 11 digs.

The Blue Hose played a tightly contested first set with the Bulldogs. Neither team was able to gain a large lead when South Carolina State called a timeout at 20-17. Coming out of the timeout, PC surged to a 24-17 advantage with Wright tallying a pair of blocks and kills. The Bulldogs would score the next point, but PC would finish the set on the following play.

PC once again battled with SC State in the next set.

The Bulldogs got out to a 16-13 before Head Coach Korrinn Burgess decided to take a timeout. Their advantage would grow to 21-15, the largest lead of the night for South Carolina State. The Blue Hose rallied and scored the next five points to bring the deficit down to one. PC and the Bulldogs would play back and forth ball for a while, and the score would end up tied at 25. The Blue Hose took the final two points and the second set victory.

The Blue Hose continued their momentum from the second set into the third. Although it was close early in the set, tied at nine, PC was able to break away from SC State and take an 18-11 lead. The set was never out of hand for the Blue Hose, who took the final set handily to win the match.

The Blue Hose return home for Big South action on Saturday afternoon. PC will take on Radford at 4 p.m. in the Templeton Center. For Blue Hose news and updates, be sure to follow PC Volleyball on Twitter, @BlueHoseVolley.