Volleyball honor for the Blue Hose

Cooke Earns Big South Freshman of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High Point middle blocker Molly Livingston (Sun Prairie, Wis.) has been named the Big South Volleyball Player of the Week, while teammate Abby Bottomley (Virginia Beach, Va.) is the Defensive Player of the Week for matches played Oct. 8-14, the conference office announced today. In addition, Presbyterian’s Erin Cooke (Davidson, N.C.) has been selected as the Freshman of the Week.

Livingston recorded a .500 hitting percentage in three High Point wins last week, which included two Big South sweeps. She tallied 36 kills (3.27 per set), 19 blocks (1.73 per set) and 50.0 points (4.55 per set). In HPU’s five-set win at East Tennessee State, Livingston put down 17 kills, two service aces, five blocks and hit .405. She then tallied a .538 attacking clip and 11 total blocks in a sweep of USC Upstate, and concluded her week with 12 kills and a .688 percentage in a 3-0 win vs. UNC Asheville.

Bottomley totaled 75 digs and 6.82 digs per set in High Point’s three victories last week. She opened with a program-, season-, career- and match-high 42 digs in Tuesday’s five-set win at ETSU. Bottomley then posted 16 digs in the win over USC Upstate, and added 17 the following night in the UNC Asheville victory.

Cooke recorded her third triple-double of the season on Saturday, as she had 11 kills, 23 assists, and 14 digs in a five-set contest against Radford. Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Cooke picked up seven kills, nine points and seven assists in a win at South Carolina State. She finished the week with six blocks and two service aces for the Blue Hose.

This is the fourth time this season that a Blue Hose earned a Big South Player of the Week honor. Cooke has been named Freshman of the Week twice.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Jessica Stocking (Campbell), Addison Kaderli (Charleston Southern), Megann Delgado (Hampton), Allie Wright (Presbyterian), Mallory McKnight (Radford), Emily Russell (USC Upstate) and Siani Yamaguchi (Winthrop).

Also nominated for Defensive Player of the Week: Grace Kane (Campbell), Hannah Western (Charleston Southern), Hannah Donaldson (Gardner-Webb), Sydney De Jong (Presbyterian), Haley Kleespies(Radford), Madisen Zyburt (UNC Asheville), Emily Russell (USC Upstate) and Carlie Skelton (Winthrop).

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Anna Grace Holdford (Campbell), Hannah Donaldson(Gardner-Webb), Brooklyn Irvin (Hampton), Madison Smith (High Point), Grace Green (Radford).