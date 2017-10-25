UPSET win for Red Devil Tennis; loss to Woodruff

A MAJOR WIN: # 3 Red Devils upset #1 Powdersville High, 6 – 1.

Scores:

# 1 Singles Elizabeth Jones defeated Pressley Pollard 7 – 5, 6 – 2

# 2 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Ryann Roth 2 – 6, 6 – 3, (10 – 7)

# 3 Singles Gerri Hill defeated Anna Kirby 6 – 4, 6 – 1

# 4 Singles Kaitey Threatt lost to Syddree Barrett 6 – 4, 6 – 2

# 5 Singles Gracie Spangler defeated Lillian Neill 7 – 5, 6 – 4

# 1 Doubles Jones & Dailey defeated Pollard and Roth 6 – 2, 4 – 2 (Won by 2nd set default)

# 2 Doubles Grace Johnson & Aaliyah Johnston defeated Beth Jones & Mary Elizabeth Tanner 6 – 4, 6 – 4.

Next Match: Wednesday, Oct 25, at Woodruff 5 pm; 3rd Round SCHSL Play-offs.

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 1 WOODRUFF HIGH SCHOOL 4

# 1 Singles Elizabeth Jones lost to Eryn Beeler 6 – 3, 5 – 7, (9 – 11)

# 2 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Lily Cairnes 0 – 6, 6 – 1, (10 – 3)

# 3 Singles Gerri Hill lost to M G Lawson 6 – 2, 6 – 2

# 4 Singles Kaitey Threatt lost to Abby Ogle 6 – 3, 6 – 2

# 5 Singles Gracie Spangler lost to Baylee Theo 7 – 5, 6 – 7, (5 – 10)

# 1 Doubles Jones & Dailey D N P

# 2 Doubles Grace Johnson & Aaliyah Johnston D N P