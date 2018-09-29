Union County tops 60 against Red Devils

There is a pending lawsuit that contends it's unfair for a much larger Union County high school to have been allowed to join Region 3-AAA - Friday's game showed why the lawsuit has merits.

Throw in a couple injuries on the Clinton side, and the Red Devils were on the losing side of a 62-7 score to a much larger school. Union County was in Class AAAA last season, but didn't like the travel. They appealed and won at the SC High School Leagues level, and their appeal was upheld. The other region schools sued claiming, among other things, that the state's sports governing body violated the state Freedom of Information Act by not posting a notification that it was considering Union County's appeal. As the matter stays unresolved, the Yellow Jackets get to sink their stinger into a revamped Region 3 - Clinton just happened to be the first victim.

Union County allowed a Navill Watson 1-yard run for a TD with 2:34 left in the game. Clinton had 100 yards of offense. What's worse, the game was on television.

Clinton will host Mid-Carolina this Friday for Homecoming at Wilder Stadium.

