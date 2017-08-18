UCLA, Duke, North Carolina up for PC women - non-conference schedule

Presbyterian College women’s basketball and head coach Todd Steelman announced Thursday the non-conference portion of the 2017-18 schedule.

The Blue Hose play teams from the ACC, Atlantic-Sun, Southern Conference, Ohio Valley, Mid-Eastern Athletic, Mountain West, and PAC-12.

“It’s certainly a challenging schedule for our team,” said coach Steelman. “We have perennial powers UCLA, Duke, and North Carolina on the slate. Our veterans are ready for the opportunity to play some of the best teams in the country, and we are excited to give our young players the chance to face high level opponents early in their careers. Our goal is to be well prepared for Big South play, and we feel like our non-conference games will do just that.”

The Blue Hose get their season started with a west coast trip to San Diego State on Friday, November 10, and UCLA on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Presbyterian returns to the east coast to play at USC Upstate on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and at Chattanooga on Nov. 18.

PC opens its home slate at Templeton Tuesday, Nov. 21 against Kennesaw State.

The Blue Hose are off for Thanksgiving before traveling to Duke on Sunday, Nov. 26, then Belmont on Friday, December 1. PC rounds out its three-game road streak with a trek to assistant coach Megan Buckland’s alma mater North Carolina on Dec. 5.

PC is off for 12 days for final exams before wrapping up the non-conference slate with three home games. North Carolina Central comes to Clinton on Dec. 17, with UNCG heading to Clinton on Dec. 21. The Blue Hose wrap up their non-conference slate when Furman visits Dec. 30.

The Big South Conference schedule is slated for release soon.

