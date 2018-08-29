Tucker sets the single-season wins record

Rod Tucker won two races Saturday night at Laurens County Speedway – the second of which establishing a new record at the track for single-season victories in one division.

Tucker won his 16th main event in the 4-Cylinder Division, topping the previous single-season mark of 15 victories. Tucker finished ahead of defending division champion Larry Teal, who was second, and third-place finisher Travis Sharpe.

Tucker, as has been the case for much of the entire season, pulled away from the start of the main event. Starting on the pole after winning his heat race, Tucker took the lead with Sharpe moving ahead of Teal at the start. Teal was able to pass for second place on the second lap, and Sharpe did all he could to take back the spot – to no avail.

Tucker appeared on his way to a comfortable victory before a caution on lap 8 bunched the field back together for the final five laps, but Tucker was again able to pull away from the field and ended up winning the race comfortably.

Tucker’s first main event victory came earlier in the night when he took home the top spot in the Thunder Bombers Division. Brandon Satterfield was second and Dusty Eaves was third.

Tucker, as was the case in the 4-Cylinder Division, started on the pole and grabbed the lead at the start. Once the race got past the halfway mark Tucker was able to start establishing a steady lead, and made the lead hold up through a lap-8 restart.

Following the restart Tucker was able to pull away while Satterfield was able to hold off Eaves for the third spot.

602 Crate: Jeff Robinson took the top spot in the main event, with Billy Rushton second and Mac Owens third.

Robinson had a good start when the green flag flew, using the outside line to get past Owens for the lead. Owens and Rushton were in a good battle for second until a slew of cautions slowed the temp of the race – five cautions in a span of three laps, in fact. Once the final restart took place on lap 8 Robinson was able to pull away from the field, leaving Rushton and Owens to duel for the second spot. Rushton made one final push toward the end of the race to take top spot away, but his best efforts were ultimately not enough.

SECA 604 Crate: Taylor Puckett captured first place in the SECA 604 Crate Division main event, with Colby Cannon taking second and Jeff Robinson third.

The race got off to an inauspicious start when a six-car incident took place on the front-stretch and through turn 1. All the drivers involved were fine, and after a brief delay the race restarted with Brad Rachels, having drawn No. 1 in the inversion draw, taking the lead. Rachels held the lead for nearly the first quarter of the race when Puckett was able to move his original third-place start to the top spot.

Puckett used a great start on an eighth-lap restart to establish a healthy lead on Cannon, with the margin eventually getting to more than 2 seconds with five laps to go. The lead proved too much to overcome as Puckett took a stranglehold on the division lead with just more than one month left in the season.

Limited: Tony Quarles moved a step closer to a potential division title by winning the main event. Michael Smith was second and Dustin Sloan third.

Austin Watkins started the main event on the pole after getting the lucky inversion draw, but that luck didn’t hold for long as Quarles, who started second, moved to first through the first lap. Watkins moved down to second place, but eventually left the race on lap 15 and settled for seventh.

Smith moved to second by the end of the ninth lap, passing Watkins in the process, but appeared well out of the race until the field was bunched together with a green-white-checkered finish. Smith managed to put together a good restart and gave Quarles a bit of a challenge, but Quarles pulled away as the white flag flew and was able to deny any potential last-lap duel.

FWD: Travis Jamieson passed Joel Cabe on the final lap of the main event and took home the main event victory in the process. Cabe was second while Bradley Williams was third.

Cabe had the lead at the start with Jamieson moving from fourth to second on the opening lap. Jamieson made an early move for the lead that Cabe was able to turn back, and through a host of stop-and-start racing Cabe managed to do just enough to stay in the top spot.

Andrew Patterson, who for a time moved to third place, gave the fans a scare when he flipped his car going through turn 1 on the seventh lap, the car landing on its hood. Patterson was able to get out of the car and appeared to be okay, but his night was finished with a fifth-place result.

As for the remainder of the field, Cabe and Jamieson continued to duel toward the finish before Jamieson made his move on the backstretch of the final lap and took the lead through turn 3 of the last lap.

Enduro: Eric Caughorn won the main event in the Enduro Division, with Adam Jackson taking second and Robbie Hartman finishing in third.

Jackson held the lead at the start before Caughorn was able to go low through turn 2 and pass Jackson for the top spot. A brief spin did nothing to turn back Caughorn on the first lap, and Caughorn eventually pulled away in what turned into a head-to-head showdown with Jackson over the final five laps.