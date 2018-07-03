Tournament Ready - On Friday

Four Blue Hose Women’s Basketball Players Honored by Big South - The Conference’s Leading Scorer, Cortney Storey Is First-Team All Big South

Charlotte, N.C. – The Big South Conference has announced the 2017-18 Big South Women’s Basketball All-Conference selections as voted on by the head coaches.

Four Blue Hose players were honored by the Big South, including Cortney Storey being named All-Big South First Team.

She is the first First-Team selection for PC since moving to the Division I level and joining the Big South.

Kacie Hall was named All-Big South Honorable Mention while Tess Santos was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team and Janie Miles was named Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Storey finished the regular season as the conference’s leading scorer at 15.9 points. She also led the way in assists at 6.0 per game and in minutes played at 38.9 per game. Nationally, she ranks third in minutes per game at 38.9, No. 21 in assists per game with 6.0 and No. 23 in total assists at 173. She has set school single season records in points at 460, points per game at 15.9, field goals made at 151, free throws made at 126 and attempted at 152. Her 173 assists and 6.0 assists per game are also school records. She has 10 games this season with 20 or more points including four with over 25 and the school’s first ever 30-point performance in the Division I era. Against Winthrop on January 23, she recorded a career high and school record 14 assists. In the High Point game on February 17 she made a program best 11 field goals. She is one of 11 players in Big South history to score 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals over the course of a career, she has 1,335 points, 519 assists and 221 steals.

Hall finished her sophomore regular season having played in all 29 games including starting in 28 as the team’s second leading scorer at 11.1 points per game. She also averaged 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. She finished the season with 16 double figure efforts including four of 20-plus. She achieved her career high of 23 on two occasions, versus Campbell and at Charleston Southern. She was one of two three-point sharp shooters for the Blue Hose finishing with 61 made three pointers. In conference play she made 46 which led the Big South in three-point makes. She finished with three-plus three pointers made on 11 occasions and PC was 8-3 in those games.

Santos played in 27 games starting 17 in her freshman campaign. She finished the season with a line of 3.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. She had a season high of 19 points versus Liberty on January 2. She went 5-5 from the floor and 3-3 from three as well as 6-6 from the charity stripe. She is the sixth Blue Hose player to be named to the Big South All-Freshman team and first since Taylor Petty in 2015-16.

Miles has been named the Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row, she is also currently in the running for CoSIDA Academic All-America for the second year in a row. The biology major has had her best season statistically as she scored 10.0 points per game and leads the team with 4.6 rebounds per game. Miles also leads the way with a 38.9-percent mark from three and 63 three pointers made; 41 of her 63 three pointers have come in Big South play, the third most. She also averages 2.2 assists per game. She has scored in double figures 16 times this season with her season high of 19 coming at Charleston Southern.

The four players honored by the Big South this season is the most player’s PC has had honored since moving to the Division I level and joining the Big South. The Blue Hose had had three honored before following the 2015-16 season.

PC Women Are Ready for HPU in Big South Tournament

The Presbyterian College Blue Hose women’s basketball team is headed to Lynchburg, Va. to participate in the Big South Women’s Basketball Tournament being held in the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University. The Tournament lasts from Thursday, March 8 – Sunday March 11 but the Blue Hose as the number five seed do not play until Friday, March 9. They will be taking on the fourth seeded High Point Panthers at 2 p.m.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (12-17, 9-9 BSC) vs. High Point (16-13, 10-8 BSC)

When: Friday, March 9 – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Lynchburg, Va. – The Vines Center (9,547)

Watch: ESPN3

Audio: Sunny 103.5 FM

Follow: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseWBB

All-Conference

- Cortney Storey became the first Blue Hose player of the Division I era to be named to the All-Big South First Team, Kacie Hall was named Honorable Mention, Tess Santos All-Freshman and Janie Miles was named Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

- It was a historic year for the Blue Hose in post season honors as the four players honored is the most for PC at the Division I level beating out the 2015-16 season that saw three players honored.

The Game Ahead

- Presbyterian and High Point meet for the third time this season, this is the third time in the last four seasons that PC and High Point will have played each other in the Big South Tournament. The first two are split 1-1 with the Blue Hose having won the most recent time.

- High Point defeated Presbyterian 81-55 in the first meeting this season at High Point while the Blue Hose rebounded on their home court with a 62-55 win. Storey led the way with 26 points in that game.

- High Point leads the all-time series with PC 17-6 but PC has won two of the last three overall in the series with both wins coming by seven points.

Scouting the Panthers

- The Panthers enter the Big South Tournament with a 16-13 overall mark this season including 10-8 in Big South play. They are currently on a three game losing streak with losses at Gardner-Webb and Liberty and home versus Radford.

- High Point averages 64.9 points per game this season on a 40.9-percent shooting mark including a 33.0-percent three-point mark. It holds the opposition to 28.5-percent from three and 61.5 points.

- Emma Bockrath at 13.4 points and Kat Harris at 11.0 points lead the way for the Panthers, Bockrath also averages 6.8 rebounds per game and had 70 steals with 67 assists on the season.

- Bockrath’s 6.8 rebounds are tops on the team but Kennedy Currie at 6.3 and Shea Morgan at 5.4 both average over five rebounds per game.

- Camryn Brown leads the way in assists for High Point with 102 for 3.5 per game.

- High Point is led by seventh year head coach DeUnna Hendrix.

Last Time Out

- Presbyterian defeated Charleston Southern by an 81-58 score on Saturday in the regular season finale, it gave the Blue Hose four wins in its last five games entering the Big South Tournament.

- The Blue Hose scored 81 points, the most points scored in a Big South game since scoring 82 in the 2015-16 Big South opener vs High Point on December 29, 2015.

- PC made 15 three-point baskets, 11 in the first half as it jumped out to a 51-19 lead at the half. CSU made a comeback attempt in third quarter but ultimately fell short. The 15 threes tied the program high for made three pointers, this is the third time it has achieved 15 in a game and second time this season.

- On Saturday both Hall (23) and Storey (20) scored 20 or more points, this was the second time this season that the two of them have both scored 20 in the same game. Prior to this season no Blue Hose duo had achieved that feat since February 23, 2013 when both Dria David and Karlee Taylor scored 20 exactly in a 71-69 win over High Point.

- This is only the fifth time all season that a pair of teammates have both scored 20 in the Big South and they are the first pair to do it multiple times.

- PC’s big three of Storey, Hall and Miles combined to score 62 points as Miles finished just one-point shy of making it three 20-point scorers. The next most combined points for the three of them is 58 in the game vs USC Upstate.

Blue Hose Offensive Notes

- PC is averaging 60.1 points per game this season on 37.1 percent shooting from the field, 32.3 percent from three and a Big South leading 76.2 percent from the charity stripe. The Blue Hose are 9-0 this season when scoring at least 65 points.

- The Blue Hose scored 81 points vs Charleston Southern on Saturday, the most points scored in a Big South game since scoring 82 vs High Point on December 29, 2015.

- Presbyterian scored 75+ points in back to back games vs Winthrop and UNC Asheville. This was the first time scoring 75+ in consecutive games against Division I opponents in the Division I era. It had previously scored 75+ in back to back games vs Columbia College and Montreat in the 2011-12 season.

- PC made 10+ three pointers in five straight games from the Gardner-Webb game (1/16) through the Charleston Southern game (1/30), that is a PC Division I era record.

- The Blue Hose average a Big South leading 9.1 three-point makes per game, that ranks No. 13 in the country.

- At the end of the regular season the Blue Hose have made 264 three-point baskets. This is the most in the Division I era and the second most in the history of the Big South.

- The 32.3 percent from three is the second highest rate in program history. The record of 38.0 percent was done in 2012-13, a season they only shot 366 threes compared to having taken 818 threes this season.

- The Blue Hose rank in the top 50 nationally in three major categories, three-point makes per game (9.1) is No. 13, total three-pointers made (264) is No. 24 and free throw percentage (76.2) is No. 27.

- The Blue Hose have improved their free throw percentage each of the last four seasons from 68.2 in 2014-15, to 72.7 in 2015-16, 74.9 in 2016-17 and 76.2 this season.

- PC gains 8.1 steals per game as a team, that ranks third in the Big South. Overall it has 10 games this season with 10+. The 8.1 steals per game is the third best in a single season during the Division I era. 8.5 in 2009-10 is the best followed by 8.3 in 2015-16.

- When PC scored 83 points at USC Upstate it tied the ninth most points in a single game with the 83 scored vs Truett-McConnell on 12/16/13.

- The Blue Hose set a program record for three-point percentage when they made 61.1 percent of their three-pointers (11-18) versus Upstate (11/15).

- The Blue Hose set a new record for made free throws in a game when they went 30-34 vs North Carolina Central.

Career Days

- Storey scored a personal and school Division I record with 30 points vs UNC Asheville, 15 of them came in five minutes of overtime. She has also set school records in assists with 14 vs Winthrop (1/23), made free throws and free throw attempts with 17 and 18 vs North Carolina Central (12/17) and made field goals with 11 vs High Point (2/17).

- Storey has also set season highs in 20-point games with 10 and 30-point games with one. She has four games this season in which she has exceeded 25 points.

- Hall has now scored 20-plus on four occasions this season with a career high 23 two times, most recently at Charleston Southern.

- Ericka Blackwell-Boyden scored a career high 15 points versus UNCG (12/21) on 70.0 percent shooting from the field. She added her second double figure effort vs Longwood (2/10) scoring 12 points off the bench.

- Miles had the best stretch of her career as she averaged 14.7 points per game over six games from GWU (1/16) through the Liberty game (2/3). Six straight double figure games is a personal record. She surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty. She then scored 13 vs Longwood (2/10) making it seven over eight games. She tied her career high with 11 rebounds at Gardner-Webb (2/20).

- Riley Hemm in her first career start scored 12 points with five rebounds and two assists versus NC Central (12/17) all three figures were career highs. Hemm recorded three assists vs Longwood (2/10) to set a new high.

- Virola had her best game of the season versus Winthrop as she was two rebounds shy of a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds. This was her first double figure effort of the season. She made her first start of the season at UNC Asheville and scored eight points with four rebounds in 18 minutes.

Outstanding Freshmen

- Freshmen have recorded 11 double figure efforts this season. Macee Tamminen has the most with four followed by Santos with three and Mattie Kennedy with two. Briley Buckner and Kiara Jackson each have one game with 10+ points.

- Tamminen’s best game was a career high 18 points and three steals vs Gardner-Webb (1/16).

- Santos has the highest scoring game by a freshman with 19 points vs Liberty (1/2).

- Kennedy’s best game scoring wise was 13 vs Kennesaw State (11/21) but then had 10 points and nine rebounds at Winthrop (2/6).

- Buckner scored 11 points at Duke (11/26) and Jackson scored 10 at High Point (1/9).

1,000-Point Scorers

- Storey with 1,335 points became the third member of the PC Division I era to score 1,000 points and member number 111 from the Big South. She passed Mariah Pietrowski in the UNC Asheville game to become the Division I era all-time leading scorer. Miles surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty with her 13 points. Following the Charleston Southern game, she now sits at 1,077 points which is the fourth most in PC’s Division I era.

Storey Leading the Big South

- Storey is currently first in the Big South in scoring at 15.9, assists at 6.0, free throw percentage at 82.9 and minutes, 38.9. She is second in steals at 2.1, and third in field goal percentage at 45.8-percent.

Storey Setting Records

- Storey is having her best season as well as one of the best seasons in PC history as she is scoring 15.9 points, dishing out 6.0 assists, grabbing 3.2 rebounds and picking up 2.1 steals per game this season. 38.9 minutes per game is her best and ranks third nationally. 173 assists are No. 23 and 6.0 assists per game is No. 21 as well.

- Storey’s points (460), points per game (15.9), assists (173), assists per game (6.0) and field goals (151) are all single season PC records. She is five steals and 0.1 steals per game off of the records for that statistic as well.

- Cortney is already the Division I record holder in points (1,335), field goal attempts (1,116), assists (519), assists per game (4.3), games started (120), minutes (4,235) and minutes per game (35.0).

- Storey is tied-second in points per game (11.0) and in second by herself in made field goals (449), made free throws (314), and steals (221).

- Storey is the first player in PC history and number 11 in Big South history to exceed 1,000 points (1,335), 500 assists (519), and 200 steals (221).

- Storey ranks in the top 10 in PC overall history in scoring; 1,335 points is eighth, 519 assists are second and 221 steals is sixth.

Miles Having Career Year

- Miles is having her best season statistically in a number of categories: she is scoring 10.0 points per game, made 63 threes, grabbed 132 rebounds and 4.6 per game while dishing out 64 assists.

- Miles’ 63 threes made this season is tied-fifth most in a season and her 38.9 three-point percentage is the eighth best in a season.

- For her career she is fourth in points at 1,077, eighth in scoring 8.8, fourth in made field goals (353), No. 10 in field goal percentage (39.7), second in made threes (194), fourth in three-point percentage (36.1), fifth in made free throws (177), fourth in assists (207) and steals (134) and third in minutes (3578).

- Miles is tied-fourth in Big South history in three-point percentage with Jurica Hargraves at 36.1 percent.