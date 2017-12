Top Fall Athletes at Clinton High School

Clinton High School has named the following Fall Sports Award Winners:

JV Volleyball Hustle Award: Alora Cash

Varsity Volleyball Sportsmanship: Ashlyn Abercrombie

Varsity Volleyball MVP: Alyssa Abercrombie

Volleyball All Region: Alyssa Abercrombie

Girls Cross Country Sportsmanship: Maren Vondergeest

Girls Cross Country MVP: Paige Trent

Girls Cross Country Record Breaker: Paige Trent 21:32 Course Record

Girls Cross Country All Region: Paige Trent, Dorothy Trent, Erykah Richard

Boys Cross Country Sportsmanship: Billy Hogarth

Boys Cross Country MVP: Zac Bagwell

Boys Cross Country Record Breaker: Eric Newton 17:32 Course Record

Girls Tennis Sportsmanship: Kaitey Threatt

Girls Tennis MVP: Elizabeth Jones

Girls Tennis State Singles Tournament: Elizabeth Jones

Girls Tennis North/South Coach: Clovis Simmons

Girls Tennis All Region: Elizabeth Jones, Mary Catherine Dailey

JV Football Hustler Award: Zay Cook

JV Football Hustler Award: Austin Caughman

Varsity Football Sportsmanship: Cam Nichols

Varsity Football Gayle Ellis Award: Brandon Demery

Varsity Football Most Improved: Kyler Simmons

Varsity Football Best Blocker: Kody Varn

Varsity Football Best Defense: Tquan Cromer

Varsity Football MVP: Mark Wise

Varsity Football All Region: Jishon Payne, Kris Holmes, Mark Wise, and Kody Varn

Players of the Week:

Sam Tiller- Laurens, Mid Carolina

Konnor Richardson- Laurens

Tquan Cromer- Laurens, Greer, Chapman

Kody Varn- Laurens

Brooks Seawright- Greer

Mark Wise- Aiken, Woodruff

AJ Peake- Aiken

Zay Bennett- Aiken

Kris Holmes- Abbeville, Chesnee, Woodruff

Rasheed SMith- Aiken

Elijah Campbell- Newberry

Jamarcus Cook- Newberry, Woodruff

Jishon Payne- Chesnee, Mid Carolina

Brandon Demery- Mid Carolina

Kyler Simmons- Woodruff

Titus Hood- Broome

Vonta Bluford- Chapman

Dawson Green- Chapman

Vilo Boyd- Chesnee

Quin Copeland- Chesnee

Darian Bailey- Chesnee

Layne Cunningham- Seneca

Harmon Davenport- Seneca

Jaylin Wyatt- Seneca