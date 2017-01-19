TONIGHT: Two struggling teams on the court

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team returns home TONIGHT (Jan. 19), to take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers ...

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., and wil lbe broadcast onwww.BigSouthSports.com ... CSU holds a 17-6 record over PC and has won the last 10 meetings, the last one a 63-77 decision Feb. 11 in Charleston ...

Charleston Southern is 5-12 overall and 1-5 in the Big South ... The Bucs are coming off a 67-76 loss to UNC Asheville Jan. 14 ... Christian Keeling leads the team in scoring with 15.4 ppg and is second in rebounding with 5.9 ... Javis Howard is tops on the boards with 6.0 a game ...

The Blue Hose, 4-13 overall and 0-6 in the league, are led by freshman Jo’Vontae Millner with 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game ... The Blue Hose are averaging 64.4 points and 32.8 rebounds per game ...

In six conference games Ed Drew is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game ... He is shooting 47.6% and averaging 29.2 minutes ... The senior has scored in double-figures in four conference games and posted his first double-double of the season, leading the team against Winthrop with 15 points and 10 rebounds ...

Reggie Dillard is beginning to get back into form after ACL surgery two years ago sidelined him for a season … In 17 games he is above his scoring average from last season (8.9-8.5) and has scored in double figures in eight games so far …

High Point shot over 50%, including 46.7% in the second half, to lead the Panthers to the 77-44 win in PC’s last game, Jan. 14 ... The Blue Hose were able to cut the margin to 18, 49-31, off a Will Adams three, at 15:57 in the second half, but the Panthers outscored PC 23-6 over the next 10 minutes to put the game out of reach ... Will Adams posted his third double-digit game in four tries with a team-leading 12 points...

The 68 field goals attempted against Radford tied for eighth in the PC Division I record books, the five team blocks tied for 15th ...

The 11 steals against Longwood tied for ninth in PC’s Division I history ... PC went 31-of-66 from the field, to tie for 18th and 13th, respectively, in the record book ... The Blue Hose led the scoring in the paint for the eighth time this season, handling Longwood, 40-28 ... PC’s 10 turnovers were tied for the fewest since recording nine in the season-opener against Furman ...

The 42-point margin of victory against Coastal Georgia was PC’s highest since the Blue Hose beat Johnson & Wales by 44 points (107-63) earlier this season ... That was the highest since 2014 when the Blue Hose defeated Bob Jones, 88-39, a 49-point margin of victory ... The Blue Hose racked up 60 bench points in the win, just three shy of the Division I era school record 63 set against Johnson & Wales ... The 24 assists ranked third in PC’s Division I record book and was a season high ... The 35 field goals made was a season high and was eighth in the record book ...

PC held Coastal Georgia to 25.0% shooting from the field, the second lowest percentage in PC’s DI history. The Blue Hose held Toccoa Falls to 22.6% back in the 2012 season in a 97-38 win ...

The Blue Hose went 30-for-38 from the free throw line against Johnson & Wales, 78.9 percent, its best mark in four games ... The 30 makes from the charity stripe are a Division I era school record for free throws made ... The previous record was 28 free throws made against Longwood in 2014 ... The Blue Hose racked up 63 bench points in the win, a PC Division I era record ... The 107 points is the second most points scored by any Big South team so far this season ...

The win over Furman marked the first time since 2011 that PC has won its season-opener, and just the second time since moving to Division I ... Keep in mind, PC has played just two opening games at home - Furman this season and Montreat in 2011, both wins - The remaining road games have included Furman (2015) Duke twice (2014/2008), Georgia Tech (2013), Clemson twice (2012/2009), Vanderbilt (2010), and Nebraska (2007) …

The freshmen combination of Jo’Vontae Millner and J.C. Younger are making a tremendous impact this season … Millner leads the team in scoring per game with 11.8 and leads in rebounding with 5.8 rpg … Younger is third in scoring with 8.2, and third in rebounding with 2.9 …

J.C. Younger earned Big South Freshman-of-the-Week honors early this season, based off his 15-point performance against Furman … Jo’Vontae Millner picked up his first, in part, after his career-high 26 points against The Citadel Nov. 28 ...

Despite losing 47.9% of their total scoring from last season, the Blue Hose have scored 73, 77, 107, and 90 points in the four wins, the 77 being more than the team scored in 25 games last season … In 17 games the Blue Hose have scored over 70 points six times ... In 31 games in 2015, PC accomplished that nine times in 31 tries …