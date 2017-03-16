TONIGHT: Softball/Baseball field dedication
Thu, 03/16/2017 - 10:04am Vic MacDonald
New complex at Clinton High will be site of 4 games; another DH at Clinton Middle
Photo: Vic MacDonald/ MyClintonNews.com
The softball and baseball complex at Clinton High School will be dedicated in a 7 pm ceremony tonight (March 16).
Games tonight will be:
C Team Softball doubleheader, starts at 5 at Clinton Middle School;
JV Softball, starts at 5 pm at CHS field;
Varsity Softball, starts at 7:30 pm at CHS field;
C Team Baseball, starts at 5 pm at CHS field;
Varsity Baseball, starts at 7:30 pm at CHS field.
Handicapped parking is adjacent to the Softball/Baseball Complex, behind Clinton High School on Hwy 72. Public parking in the gym parking lot across the CHS driveway from the new fields.