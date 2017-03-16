TONIGHT: Softball/Baseball field dedication

The softball and baseball complex at Clinton High School will be dedicated in a 7 pm ceremony tonight (March 16).

Games tonight will be:

C Team Softball doubleheader, starts at 5 at Clinton Middle School;

JV Softball, starts at 5 pm at CHS field;

Varsity Softball, starts at 7:30 pm at CHS field;

C Team Baseball, starts at 5 pm at CHS field;

Varsity Baseball, starts at 7:30 pm at CHS field.

Handicapped parking is adjacent to the Softball/Baseball Complex, behind Clinton High School on Hwy 72. Public parking in the gym parking lot across the CHS driveway from the new fields.