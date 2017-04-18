TONIGHT: Red Devil Varsity at home
Tue, 04/18/2017 - 12:56pm Vic MacDonald
Softball, baseball come over from Woodruff
By:
Nickie Templeton, CHS Athletics
Athletic Changes, weather permitting:
Due to field conditions at Woodruff, the softball double header and single baseball game will be played at CHS today. Softball double header will start at 5:30 pm, and Varsity baseball will have one game at 6:30. No JV softball or baseball game today.
Girls Soccer is still on as scheduled at 6:00 and it's senior night.