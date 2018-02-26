Time to think about football

PC Announces 2018 Football Schedule

The Presbyterian College football team will play five games at Bailey Memorial Stadium as part of its 2018 schedule, announced today by athletic director Danny Sterling.

The Blue Hose open their 106th season of football on September 8.

PC will have the first weekend of the season open, before traveling to Austin Peay to kick off the 2018 campaign. It will be just the second ever meeting between the two with the only other meeting coming in 1955, a 13-7 PC victory in Clarksville, Tenn.

The Blue Hose then open the home portion of the schedule on September 15 against Stetson. The Blue Hose and the Hatters have met 10 times on the gridiron, the last in 1956, with PC holding an 8-0-2 all-time record. Bluefield then returns to Clinton on September 15 for the second meeting between the two.

After an open date on September 29, PC opens conference play against defending Big South Champion Kennesaw State on October 6 on the road. It will be the fourth meeting on the gridiron and PC’s second trip to Kennesaw, Ga. since the Owls joined the league in 2015.

PC and future Big South opponent Hampton then go head-to-head for the first time in the history of the two programs on October 13 in Clinton.

The Blue Hose then continue Big South play at Charleston Southern on October 20 and at home against Monmouth on October 27. PC heads to Gardner-Webb on November 3 and then hosts Campbell in its first season as a Big South member in football.

The season concludes with a trip to Wofford on November 17. The series between the Blue Hose and Terriers dates to 1914 with the two having previously met 84 times on the gridiron, the last coming last season in Clinton.

Time and game designations will be announced at a later date:

2018 PC Football Schedule

Sept. 1 – Open

Sept. 8 – at Austin Peay

Sept. 15 – Stetson

Sept. 22 – Bluefield

Sept. 29 – Open

Oct. 6 – at Kennesaw State

Oct. 13 – Hampton

Oct. 20 – at Charleston Southern

Oct. 27 – Monmouth

Nov. 3 – at Gardner-Webb

Nov. 10 – Campbell

Nov. 17 – at Wofford