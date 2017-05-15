Time for Spring Football

The Spring Game will be Friday night in Wilder Stadium.

Start time is 6 pm. The football team is selling discount cards for $20 that will be available Friday night also. Old Helmets, Black Jerseys and Digi Camo jerseys will also be for sale.

Thursday night, May 18, Clinton Football will be hosting a "Community Football Clinic" at 6 pm in the CHS auditorium. The Clinton coaching staff will give the community an inside look of what it's like to be a Red Devil. All men and women are invited. Cost is $10 per person. -- head coach Andrew Webb