Home / Sports / Time for Spring Football

Time for Spring Football

Mon, 05/15/2017 - 1:36pm Vic MacDonald
Red v White & a football clinic is coming up

 

The Spring Game will be Friday night in Wilder Stadium.

Start time is 6 pm. The football team is selling discount cards for $20 that will be available Friday night also. Old Helmets, Black Jerseys and Digi Camo jerseys will also be for sale. 

 

Thursday night, May 18, Clinton Football will be hosting a "Community Football Clinic" at 6 pm in the CHS auditorium. The Clinton coaching staff will give the community an inside look of what it's like to be a Red Devil. All men and women are invited. Cost is $10 per person. -- head coach Andrew Webb

