Time for Blue Hose Football

THURSDAY: PC Football Opens Season at ACC's Wake Forest - Winston-Salem, NC

The Presbyterian College football will open its 2017 season on Thursday night at Wake Forest with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network Extra.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian at Wake Forest

When: Thursday, August 31 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: BB&T Field – Winston-Salem, N.C.

Watch: ACC Network Extra (Shawn Keeney, Al Groh)

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: WakeForestSports.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

PC Opens 2017 Season at Wake Forest

• Presbyterian is set to open the 2017 season at Wake Forest on Thursday night in Winston-Salem, N.C. The game can be seen on the ACC Network Extra.

• It will be the 13th meeting between the Blue Hose and the Demon Deacons all-time in a series that dates to 1926 but just the third since 2010 after PC begin transition to Division I.

• The Blue Hose went unbeaten in its first five games in the series, going 4-0-1 against Wake Forest from 1926-30.

• The two last met in 2013 with a season-opening, Thursday night matchup in Winston-Salem, N.C. in what proved to be a 31-7 win in favor of the home team.

Starting Tough

• PC is set to open the season at an FBS opponent for the fifth straight season. The Blue Hose have faced Central Michigan (2016), Miami (OH) (2015), Northern Illinois (2014) and Wake Forest (2013) in the last four season openers with three of the four coming on Thursday night (Miami (OH) lone Saturday opener).

• It is also the third straight season that PC will open the season with its first two games on the road. Last season, PC opened with three straight road games, not playing a home game until September 24.

• This season, PC travels to Wake Forest and The Citadel to open the season before its home opener on September 16 against Campbell. That is the earliest home opener for PC since 2014.

Spangler Leads the Program Again

• Tommy Spangler begins his second stint as the head coach of the Blue Hose this season, after previously leading the program from 2001-06.

• Spangler compiled a 42-24 overall record in his previous six seasons leading the program, including a 10-2 mark in 2005.

• Under his watch, PC went 28-14 in SAC games with an unbeaten 7-0 record en route to a conference title in 2005.

• In six seasons as head coach, PC put together five winning seasons with at least seven victories in four of the five.

• He led PC to its last conference title in 2005, winning the SAC with 10-2 overall record and a 7-0 conference record en route to a second round appearence in the Division II Playoffs.

PC Begins 105th Season of Football

• Presbyterian is set to begin its 105th season of football in 2017. The program has fielded a football team every season since its inaugural season in 1913. PC has amassed 494 victories in the program’s extensive history.

• The 2017 season also marks the 11th season since PC transitioned to Division I in 2007. It is also the program’s ninth season as a Big South member, after joining the league for 2009 season.

• PC has managed 52 winning seasons throughout its history with the last coming in 2014. PC went 6-5 three seasons ago to acheive its first winning record since joining the Big South.

• Prior to turning Division I in 2007, PC was a member of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) for 32 seasons from 1975 to 2006.

Thursday Night Football

• PC will open the season on a Thursday for the fourth time in the last five seasons, traveling to Wake Forest to kick off the 2017 season, just as it did 2013.

• Last season, PC took on Central Michigan on a Thursday night to open the year. The Blue Hose later hosted Monmouth in a Thursday night contest for its first Thursday home game since 1992.

• PC enters the season having played six Thursday games since 2007 with the two most previous coming last season.

• PC has played Wake Forest on two previous occasions since moving to Division I, in 2010 and 2013, both coming on a Thursday to open the season.

Home is Where the Games Are

• PC is slated to play seven home games in 2017, the most ever in the program’s history. The home-heavy schedule follows the 2016 season in which PC played just four home games.

• The slate includes a six-game homestand with the first five played on consecutive weeks, beginning Sept. 16 against (future Big South opponent) Campbell. PC’s open date comes on Oct. 21 before capping off the homestand against Big South foe Kennesaw State on Oct. 28.

• The Blue Hose open the season on the road with a pair of road games in the Carolinas. They will make trips to Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and The Citadel (Charleston, S.C.) to begin the 2017 campaign.

• PC won’t play a game outside the Carolinas until Nov. 4 when it travels to West Long Branch, N.J. to play Big South foe Monmouth. Its only other game outside SC & NC will be at Liberty on Nov. 18.

Offense Returns Seven Starters

• The PC offense returns seven starters for the second straight season, including second team All-Big South pick DaShawn Davis.

• Quarterback Ben Cheek, who made eight starts a year ago, returns for his redshirt-junior season. Redshirt-senior Will Brock and redshirt-junior John Walker, both of whom saw action last season, return as well to provide depth at the position.

• Davis returns to lead a receiving core that showed promise in 2016 with Daryl Wilson the lone departure. Senior Darquez Watson, PC’s second-leading receiver a year ago, is back after starting all 11 games. Also returning at wideout will be sophomore Cedric Frazier and redshirt-sophomore Kyle Goddard, both of whom caught 16 passes in 2016.

• The offensive line remains nearly intact with the graduation of Ryan Bristow the only departure across the front five. Tobias Hagins, Jerius Duncan, Eli Teeselink and Thomas Hughes each return up front. John Biscardi, Zach Cooper, Zach Darst and Frank Keller return to provide depth to an experienced group.

• Running back will feature a new face in 2017 with the departure of Darrell Bridges. Zola Davis (26 carries, 117 yards in 2016) and Glass Wilson (7 carries, 14 yards) return as options in the backfield.

Defense Must Replace Front Four

• The PC defense will return six starters from last season but must replace the entire starting defensive line from last season’s squad.

• Second team All-Big South defensive lineman Obinna Ntiasagwe and Khari Rosier depart, as does Ryan Brown, Kamren Mack, Curtis Bey and Derrick Washington. Gyasi Yeldell does return to the unit after suffering a season-ending injury in the season opener last season, while Michael Branch and Brien Washington bring back experience as well.

• PC’s top two tacklers from last season, Grant Beidel (75) and Nick Moss (73), return to anchor the middle of the defense. Maleek Catchings and Michael Fisher return at linebacker after seeing significant action last season.

• The PC secondary remains intact from the 2016 team. Rock Ya-Sin and Kenneth Coleman are back at the corner positions, while Ryan Burgess, who started the final six games of the year, and Robert Baker return to the safety spots.