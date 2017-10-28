Ticket - Punched

The place where Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb says, "Everybody's 0-0" will welcome the Red Devils this Friday night.

As the #4 team in Region 3, Clinton will be paired with the #1 team in Region 1 - Seneca. Clinton earned the playoff spot with a 41-21 win Friday over Woodruff at Varner Stadium. The Red Devil offensive line sliced up the young Wolverine defense, and Mark Wise - 244 yards - and Kris Holmes - 180 yards - did the rest. QB Konnor Richardson threw 2 passes - both completions to Elijah Campbell, one for a touchdown, one for an important drive-sustaining yardage gain.

"We got off to a pretty good start. We had a couple of breakdowns on defense where we didn't really make some plays. We had a chance to get off the field on defense and we let those guys hang around," Webb said. "We knew they weren't going to roll over and quit. They're a well-coached football team. They've been decimated by injuries, but it hasn't affected their effort at all."

The Richardson to Campbell 13-yard TD pass staked Clinton to an early 7-0 lead. Holmes scored on the second play of the second quarter, and Clinton was breezing along, 14-0. The Wolverines came back - they scored on a 6-yard run with 7:45 until halftime, and after a Clinton fumble, scored on a pass with 4:41 before the break. A Wise outside run to the 1 set up the go-ahead TD with 1:27 before the half. Clinton held Woodruff to start the second half. Wise scooted through the Wolverine defense for a score that pushed Clinton's lead to 28-14. Woodruff drove again, getting down to the Clinton 2 before a bad snap on 4th down turned the ball over. Wise scored on the first play of the 4th quarter - Woodruff came back again. The Wolverines scored a TD pass and Clinton was called for pass interference - after the PAT, the penalty was assessed on the kickoff. Instead of kicking on-side, Woodruff kicked a touchdown back. Leading 35-21 with 11:30 to play, Clinton marched from its 20 into the endzone on a fullback Rasheed Smith handoff from Cam Nichols.

"It was important for us to answer and go into the half with a lead," Webb said. "The stop we had to start the second half was probably the biggest series of the game. It put us back up by 14 and just made them keep chasing us. That was probabl;y the biggest stop of the game." Related to the playoffs, Webb said, "You know, sometimes you can't complain abcut where you area, you're just there. We get a chance to practice another week, try to get better, try to make correections to the mistakes we've been making. We'll line up next week and see what we can make happen."