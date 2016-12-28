Thursday night basketball

The Presbyterian College men's basketball team opens Big South play, Thursday, Dec. 29, against Liberty.

Tip-off for the home game against the Flames is at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast live on the Big South Network at www.BigSouthSports.com.

NOTES

PC owns an 11-8 mark over the Liberty Flames and has won the last three of four meetings, including a 79-73 decision in the last meeting, Feb. 20, 2016 ...

Liberty is 5-8 overall and is coming off a 54-77 loss at Houston Dec. 21 ... The Flames, who have lost their last five of six games, are led by Ryan Kemrite with his 13.5 points per game, and Caleb Homesley with 6.3 rebounds per game ... Liberty is averaging 66.2 points and 30.1 rebounds per game, while holding opponents to 65.8 ppg and 34.2 rpg ...

In their last game, down by 23 late in the second half, PC went on a 10-2 run to cut an East Carolina lead to 15, but the Pirates responded with a 10-2 run themselves to cut the Blue Hose rally short, taking the 76-56 win on Dec. 22 ... Darius Moore led the team with a career-high 16 points, followed by Jo’Vontae Millner with 13 points and a team-leading seven rebounds ...

The Blue Hose are led by freshman Jo'Vontae Millner with 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game ... The Blue Hose are averaging 67.4 points and 33.3 rebounds per game ...

After 11 games PC has a higher field goal percentage (.447 - .424) and assists (14.18 - 14.00) than its opponents ...

The 42-point margin of victory against Coastal Georgia was PC’s highest since the Blue Hose beat Johnson & Wales by 44 points (107-63) earlier this season ... That was the highest since 2014 when the Blue Hose defeated Bob Jones, 88-39, a 49-point margin of victory ... The Blue Hose racked up 60 bench points in Saturday’s win, just three shy of the Division I era school record 63 set against Johnson & Wales ... The 24 assists ranked third in PC’s Division I record book and was a season high ... The 35 field goals made was a season high and was eighth in the record book ...

PC held Coastal Georgia to 25.0% shooting from the field, the second lowest percentage in PC’s DI history. The Blue Hose held Toccoa Falls to 22.6% back in the 2012 season in a 97-38 win ...

The Blue Hose went 30-for-38 from the free throw line against Johnson & Wales, 78.9 percent, its best mark in four games ... The 30 makes from the charity stripe are a Division I era school record for free throws made ... The previous record was 28 free throws made against Longwood in 2014 ... The Blue Hose racked up 63 bench points in the win, a PC Division I era record ... The 107 points is the second most points scored by any Big South team so far this season ...

The win over Furman marked the first time since 2011 that PC has won its season-opener, and just the second time since moving to Division I ... Keep in mind, PC has played just two opening games at home - Furman this season and Montreat in 2011, both wins - The remaining road games have included Furman (2015) Duke twice (2014/2008), Georgia Tech (2013), Clemson twice (2012/2009), Vanderbilt (2010), and Nebraska (2007) …

The freshmen combination of Jo’Vontae Millner and J.C. Younger are making an impact early in the season … Millner leads the team in scoring per game with 12.1 and leads in rebounding with 5.9 rpg … Younger is third in scoring with 8.4, and third in rebounding with 3.1 …

J.C. Younger earned Big South Freshman-of-the-Week honors four weeks ago, based off his 15-point performance against Furman … Jo’Vontae Millner picked up his first, in part, after his career-high 26 points against The Citadel Nov. 28 ...

Despite losing 47.9% of their total scoring from last season, the Blue Hose have scored 73, 77, 107, and 90 points in the four wins, the 77 being more than the team scored in 25 games last season … In 11 games the Blue Hose have scored over 70 points five times ... In 31 games in 2015, PC accomplished that nine times in 31 tries …

Reggie Dillard is beginning to get back into form after ACL surgery two years ago sidelined him for a season … In 11 games he is above his scoring average from last season and has scored in double figures in five games so far …

