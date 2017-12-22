They're all going in for Reggie

Dillard's 32 Points Propel Blue Hose to 77-60 Home Court Win

Reggie Dillard scored a career high 32 points and was a rebound shy of a double/double to lead the Presbyterian College men's basketball team to the 77-60 win over Piedmont College Thursday afternoon at the Templeton Center.

Blue Hose Players of the Game

Dillard with 32, Francois Lewis with 13 and Davon Bell with 10 all scored in double figures in the Blue Hose win, Dillard also led the way with nine rebounds. Bell finished with five assists, Dillard and Lewis each recorded four assists.

Stat of the Game

PC won the battle in the paint as it outscored Piedmont by a 30-12 margin.

How it Happened

A 20-4 run midway through the first half lifted the Blue Hose to a 27-11 lead but Piedmont answered with a 10-0 run of their own to pull within six at 27-21. Dillard would hit three three-pointers in the Blue Hose run as he finished the first half with 19 points including going 5-5 from behind the arc. Both teams shot well from three in the first half as Piedmont went 5-11 and PC was 7-10.

Piedmont started the second half on a 14-5 run to pull within three at 50-47, Dillard took over from there scoring the next five Blue Hose points. Those five points sparked a 19-7 run that would put PC back up 69-54 with 6:56 to play. The remainder of the game went back and forth as the Lions could not get closer than 14 in falling 77-60.

For the Record

PC finishes up the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 7-6 record while Piedmont drops to 4-7.

Notables

The 7-6 record is the best start to a season since the 2011-12 season.

Dillard’s 32 points was a career high and tied for the fourth most points in a game in the Division I era.

His three-point field goal percentage of .667 and three-point field goals made with six are tied for fifth in the Division I record book.

Dillard’s nine rebounds and six three-pointers made are personal career highs.

Lewis’s four assists are a career high.

Up Next

The Blue Hose get Big South play started on December 30 as they host Radford at 4:00 p.m.

How to Follow