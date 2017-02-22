Their disrespect didn't work

Berea's student fans' disrespect to Clinton in pre-game introductions didn't help their team on the court Tuesday night. After leading early, Berea folded in the 3rd quarter.

Just like in 20 previous games, Clinton led when it mattered most - at the final buzzer, 70-62, for a home win that puts Clinton into the Upper State Championship Game Saturday (3:30 pm tip) at the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville. The Red Devils will play #1 ranked Southside, a 71-32 winner over Seneca.

"Tonight's win was a testament to guys believing we could win and never quitting when we faced some adversity in the first half," Clinton boys basketball head coach Eddie Romines said.

Berea led 23-16 after one quarter, led at halftime, and scored 8 points in the 3rd quarter. A 10-0 Clinton run the the 3rd erased the Berea lead. Over a 3-minute span, Clinton outscored Berea 11-3, gaining a 7-point advantage, 58-51, with 3:22 left to play. Zay Hurley scored 6 points in the paint in the final 2 minutes, and Vilo Boyd got a steal and layup with 22 seconds to play.

Kiah Young scored all 12 of his points in the 2nd half. Tymori Tribble kept Clinton in the game early and wound up with a game-high 24 points. Hurley scored 11, and Jahleed Cook added 10 for Clinton. The Red Devils outscored the visiting Bulldogs 23-18 in the 4th quarter.

Berea's All-State player Raymond Williams scored 18 points.

Clinton moves on with a 21-3 season mark. Berea's season ends at 21-6.

A LOOK AT SOUTHSIDE:

