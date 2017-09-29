SATURDAY: Football Hosts Seventh-Ranked Wofford in Upstate Clash

The Presbyterian College football team will host seventh-ranked Wofford on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bailey Memorial Stadium in a clash of teams from the Upstate. It will be the 84th all-time meeting between the two on the gridiron with the series currently locked at 40-40-3.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (2-2, 0-0 Big South) vs. Wofford (3-0, 2-0 SoCon)

When: Saturday, September 30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Watch: Big South Network

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

Tickets: 864-833-8240

- Presbyterian takes on Upstate foe and seventh-ranked Wofford in the fourth of seven straight home game for the Blue Hose.

- The two have met 83 times on the gridiron with the series knotted at 40-40-3.

- The series dates to 1914 with the two meeting every year between 1919 and 1942 and then again between 1946 and 1996. The Blue Hose and Terriers have gone head-to-head just three times since Presbyterian began the transition to Division I with the last coming in 2013 in Spartanburg.

- PC won 10 of the first 12 meetings in the series, including eight straight at one point, the longest such streak by either side in the series. The Blue Hose also won six straight in the series on two separate occasions. All three matchups since 2008 have gone in favor of Wofford.

Last Time Out

- Presbyterian recorded its second straight win with a 27-20 victory over Cumberland over Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

- The Blue Hose have now won back-to-back games for the first time since 2014, when they topped Monmouth and Charleston Southern in consecutive weeks.

- DaShawn Davis proved the hero for PC, scoring a 49-yard touchdown with just over two minutes to play to put the team in front for good.

- Torrance Marable rushed for game-high 139 yards on 24 carries in the win, while catching two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.

- Ben Cheek continued his strong play, completing 14-of-15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown through the air and totaling 56 rushing yards on 15 carries on the ground.

- Mark Robinson scored his team-leading fourth touchdown of the season on a one-yard touchdown run.

Marable Leads League in Rushing

- Torrance Marable was named the Big South Freshman of the Week on Monday.

- Marable leads the Big South in rushing through four weeks, totaling 449 yards in four games, an average of 112.2 yards per game. He is the only player in the league averaging over 100 yards per game.

- The rookie has managed at least 93 rushing yards in three of his four games, while going over 100 twice. He rushed for 162 in collegiate debut at Wake Forest and then totaled 139 rushing yards against Cumberland on Saturday.

- He totaled 255 rushing yards in his first two games of the season, the most by a PC player in back-to-back games since 2015 when Darrell Bridges rushed for 290 in consecutive games against Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern.

- The total is the also the most rushing yards by a PC player in the first two games of a season in the program’s Division I era. The previous high was 220 yards by Lance Byrd in 2011.

- Marable has also managed 85 receiving yards and 85 kickoff return yards on the year, giving him 619 all-purpose yards, also tops in the Big South.

Norton BSC Special Teams Player of the Week

- Brett Norton was named Big South Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time in his career, after totaling a career-high nine points against Cumberland.

- His first field goal was a 28-yard make in the second quarter to make it a 17-7 PC lead at the time.

- The second was not only a career-long 47-yard field goal to tie the game at 20-20, but also the longest field goal by a PC kicker in the program’s Division I era.

- The junior kicker and punter also converted all three PATs in the game.

- Perhaps just as importantly, Norton’s final punt of the game pinned the Phoenix on the one-yard line, allowing the Blue Hose defense to close out the game.

Beidel Leads the Big South in Tackles

- Senior linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 46 tackles through four games, tops in the Big South thus far.

- Beidel had his second game of at least 10 tackles on Saturday against Cumberland, reaching 15 stops, including 1.0 tackle for loss.

- He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 10 in the country for a single game this season.

- The linebacker led the Blue Hose a year ago with 76 tackles on the season. He is currently well on his way to surpassing that mark this season.

Cheek Finding His Stride

- Redshirt junior Ben Cheek has found his stride under center in the last two weeks.

- Cheek threw for a then career-high 142 yards on five completions against Campbell on September 16, throwing two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career.

- He followed up that performance with one of the best of his career, completing 14-of-15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown against Cumberland. He added 56 rushing yards against the Phoenix to give him 204 yards of total offense, just shy of his career-high.

- Over the last two games, Cheek has thrown for 290 yards on 19 completions, an average of 15.2 yards.

Robinson Nose for the Endzone

- Freshman Mark Robinson continues to lead the team in touchdown, scoring his fourth of the year on Saturday against Cumberland.

- The four TDs are already the most by a PC player since 2015 when Darrell Bridges scored eight touchdowns.

- Robinson is currently tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (4) with Monmouth’s Pete Guerriero.

Offense Improving

- Through four games this season, the PC offense has managed 69 points and 1,170 yards of total offense, while averaging 5.5 yards per

- A year ago, the offense managed just 41 points in the first four games, while totaling 1,046 yards of total offense and averaging just 3.8 yards per play.

- The Blue Hose have already scored nine touchdowns through four games this year, after scoring just 10 touchdowns in 11 games all of last season.