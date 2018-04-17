Tennis honors for 3 Blue Hose players

Three Blue Hose Men’s Tennis Players Earn All-Conference Honors

The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team saw three of its players honored when the Big South announced its yearly awards on Monday.

Senior Alexander Lykou was named first team All-Conference in singles, while senior Alejandro Bejar and freshman Daniel Stenger were second team All-Big South selections in singles, respectively.

Lykou once again topped the PC lineup this season, spending the entire season at the top flight for the Blue Hose. He tallied a career-high eight wins overall in the regular season, including three against Big South foes. The native of Aarhus, Denmark collected wins over the top player from Furman, Campbell and Winthrop to highlight his final campaign in Clinton. Lykou wrapped up the regular season with a three-match winning streak, having yet to lose in the month of April. It is the first All-Conference honor in singles for Lykou, who earned first team All-Big South honors in doubles a year ago.

Bejar capped off a stellar career at PC with a strong senior season, going 11-8 overall with a 5-2 mark in Big South action, as he puts up a winning overall record for the third time in four years. The senior enters the Big South Tournament with 60 career singles victories, tied for second-most in PC’s Division I era. For this season, Bejar is once again playing his best tennis at the end of the year, having won six of his last seven matches entering the tourney. The native of Madrid, Spain lands a spot on the second team All-Big South team for the second straight season, making him just the second player in PC’s D1 era to earn multiple All-Conference honors in singles. Bejar was also named to the All-Academic team for the first time in his career.

Stenger shined at the No. 5 spot for PC in his first season with the program. The freshman compiled a 14-8 overall record to go with his 6-1 mark against Big South foes. Stenger, a native of Mexico City, Mexico, was twice named the Big South Freshman of the Week this season, coming on February 7 and April 4. Stenger is the second freshman in PC’s D1 era to win at least six Big South matches, joining Bejar, who won seven of eight matches in league play in 2015, as the other to do so. The rookie won seven straight matches at one point, the longest winning streak by a PC player this season. Stenger is the second PC freshman to be named All-Big South, following his teammate Jaime Castillo-Lopez, who was named second team All-Conference last season.

PC Men’s Tennis Falls to Gardner-Webb, 4-3, in Big South Tourney

The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team suffered a 4-3 defeat against Gardner-Webb in the quarterfinals of the Big South Championship last Friday evening in Rock Hill.

The Blue Hose finish the 2018 season with a 9-14 record overall.

Gardner-Webb grabbed the early advantage by claiming the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. After a GWU win at No. 3, PC evened it up at 1-1 with Alejandro Bejar and Jaime Castillo-Lopez teaming up for a 7-5 win at No. 2. The Runnin’ Bulldogs took the point with a 7-5 win at No. 1 to take a 1-0 match lead.

GWU pushed the lead to 2-0, as Maximillian Scholl won the battle between first-team All-Big South selections on court one, 6-2, 6-2. Alejandro Bejar then got PC on the board with a 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 to make it 2-1. The win was the 61st of Bejar’s career, moving him in to sole possession of second place in PC D1 history in career singles wins.

A win at No. 5 gave GWU a 3-1 lead but PC got back-to-back wins to tie it at 3-3. Senior Brandon Mills ended his PC career with his 13th victory of the season, a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory at No. 2, to win his fourth straight three-set match. Mills finishes his career with 51 career singles victories, good for sixth-most in PC’s D1 era.

Alberto Conde then came away with a three-set victory at No. 6, 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, to even the match at 3-3. Ultimately, GWU’s Adam Schmidt held off PC’s Jaime Castillo-Lopez in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, to give the Bulldogs the 4-3 win to advance to the semifinals.