Survive & Advance - The Postseason

Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Survive and Advance with 73-68 Win at Seattle - HEADED TO PENNSYLVANIA

SEATTLE, WASH. – The Blue Hose led by as many as 11 in the second half and withstood a late Redhawk Rally as the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team picked up its first Division I postseason win with a 73-68 victory at Seattle in the opening round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Cory Hightower led a trio of Blue Hose in double-figures with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Scoring the Game

Three three-pointers in the opening eight minutes, two from Cory Hightower, helped propel the Blue Hose to a nine-point, 17-8 lead. Seattle would cut the margin to two with 10:36 left off a 7-0 run. PC responded with an 8-3 run, but it was the home team again with six unanswered to make it a one-point game, 24-25, 4:31 left. A close margin the next couple of minutes, Chris Martin and Hightower combined for five straight to build the lead to seven, 34-27, 1:21 on the clock. Morgan Means closed out the first half with four free throws to cut the margin to three, 34-31, at the break.

Davon Bell scored 12 of PC’s first 20 points in the second half as the Blue Hose opened up an 11-point, 54-43 lead, 11:56 remaining. Trailing by 10, with just over 11 to play, Seattle scored 10 unanswered, capped by a Riley Grigsby three-pointer, to tie the game at 56-56, 7:40 to go. Seattle took its first lead of the game 30 seconds later off a Myles Carter layup but PC took the lead right back off a layup from Hightower.

The Blue Hose went ahead by five, 69-64, off a Bell three-pointer, and again at 69-64, and again off a Hightower basket. The Redhawks rallied back to within one with back to back Terrell Brown jumpers with 34 seconds to go, but those would be the final Seattle points as Romeo Crouch’s layup and Adam Flagler’s two free throws kept the home team at bay and gave PC the 73-68 win.

Players of the Game

Cory Hightower, behind a five-of-six effort from the field, led the first half effort for PC with 12 points. He finished the game with a team-leading 18 points. With his 10 rebounds that paced the Blue Hose, he recorded his second career double-double. Davon Bell posted 15 of his 17 total points in the second half, helped by three three-pointers. He also added eight assists. Adam Flagler added 15 points. Terrell Brown led Seattle with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Stats of the Game

PC shot 41.2% in the first half and held Seattle to just 34.6%. Ind the second half PC shot 56.0% to finish the game with 47.5. The Redhawks improved as well, hitting 47.1 in the second for 41.7 in the contest. Seattle hit six three-pointers, while PC added nine. Rebounds were controlled by the home team, 45-30, with PC recording seven fewer turnovers, 6-13.

Notables

- PC earned its first Division I postseason win

- Cory Hightower scored a career-high 18 points.

- Cory Hightower posted his second career double-double (18 pts., 10 rbds.)

For the Record

PC moves to 19-15 overall, while Seattle ends its season at 18-14

Up Next

PC will find out its next opponent upon the conclusion of the remaining CIT first round games.