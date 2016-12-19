Storey tops in conference again

Presbyterian College women’s basketball guard Cortney Storey was named Big South Player of the Week by the conference Monday afternoon, her second honor this season.

The junior guard from Fayetteville, Tenn., was named the Player of the Week on November 28 and is the first PC player to receive multiple Big South Player of the Week awards.

Storey recorded the first double-double of her career, scoring 19 points and 10 assists to help lead the Blue Hose in its only game of the week, a 69-62 victory at UNCG last Thursday.

She was just shy of a triple-double with eight rebounds. She shot 7-of-15 from the field and made 4-of-5 shots from the free throw line.

The 10 assists tie for second-most in a game alongside Katlin Moore, who earned 10 against Stetson in 2008. Storey was a Preseason All-Big South second team selection after setting the school Division I era record for assists last season with 126.

Storey and the Blue Hose are back in action tomorrow at North Carolina Central at 2 p.m.