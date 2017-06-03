Storey is top conference player 3rd week

Storey earns third Big South Player of the Week honor

Presbyterian College women’s basketball guard Cortney Storey was named Big South Player of the Week by the conference on Monday afternoon, marking the third time she has received the honor this season.

The junior was named the Player of the Week on November 28 and December 19 to become the first PC player to receive multiple Big South Player of the Week awards.

A guard from Fayetteville, Tenn., Storey averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in wins over Winthrop and Longwood last week. In the final home game of the season for the Blue Hose, she led the team against the Eagles with 19 points. The junior shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. She pulled down six rebounds and added five assists, a block, and a steal.

At Longwood on Saturday, she finished with 22 points and 9 assists to lead the Blue Hose in both categories. Storey shot 7-of-13 from the floor, including 1-for-5 from distance, and converted 7-of-8 free-throws. She grabbed a pair of rebounds and added a steal.

Storey and the Blue Hose enter the Big South Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 seed High Point this Friday, March 10, in an 8 p.m. ET quarterfinal game at Liberty University’s Vines Center.