Storey tapped as All-Tourney

Storey named to All-Tournament Team

LYNCHBURG, VA. – Presbyterian College women’s basketball guard Cortney Storey has earned Big South All-Tournament Team honors, the conference announced Sunday.

The junior from Fayetteville, Tennessee, averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 steals in PC’s Conference Tournament games against High Point and Tourney Champion UNC Asheville. Storey led the Blue Hose in their opening game against the third-seeded Panthers with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal in a complete-game effort. She shot 6-of-19 from the field and 3-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Against No. 7 Asheville on Saturday, Storey led all scorers with 22 points as she logged another 40-minute game. PC’s leading scorer this season made 8-of-12 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from distance, and converted 4-of-8 from the line. She added five boards, six assists, and four steals in the loss.

“We were picked fifth, we came in sixth,” said Storey following Saturday’s loss to the Bulldogs. “To make it to the semifinal game, I think it shows that we are here to play and we are here to win and I think that next year it will definitely propel us to even more success.”

“We put a lot on her shoulders,” added Coach Todd Steelman. “She never complains. Never, never complains. I think maybe once that I can remember all year that she said she needed a sub. Not only is she handling so much responsibility with ball handling and scoring, she handles a lot of the defensive load as well, so we’re really proud of her. I’m thankful I have her for another year.”

2016-17 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Sonora Dengokl, UNC Asheville (MVP)

Bronaza Fitzgerald, UNC Asheville

Chatori Major, UNC Asheville

Janayla White, Radford

Destinee Walker, Radford

Cortney Storey, Presbyterian College

PC falls just short in Quarterfinal loss to UNC Asheville

LYNCHBURG, VA. – The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team used a 12-2 run early in the fourth and grabbed a late lead, but UNC Asheville made an old-fashioned three with less than two seconds in the game to escape with a 56-55 win Saturday night at the Vines Center.

Cortney Storey scored 22 points to lead the Blue Hose in the loss. The junior guard shot 8-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-for-8 from the free-throw line. She added five rebounds with six assists and four steals.

Bronaza Fitzgerald recorded a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double to help lead the Bulldogs. The junior center went 5-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-10 from the charity stripe.

PC entered the game shooting 75.0 percent from the free-throw line and averaging 28.5 boards per game, but went 5-for-10 from the line and only grabbed 21 rebounds.

Asheville won the tip and opened the scoring with a Chatori Major 15-foot jumper. After Janie Miles got PC on the board with a shot from distance, KJ Weaver scored another bucket for the Bulldogs. Aianna Kelly hit a jumper from the left, but Major connected from beyond the arc. The Blue Hose knotted the score at 7-7 on an Allie Wagner layup, but Major drained another long-range shot for a 10-7 Asheville lead at the 5:50 mark. Out of the 4:42 media timeout, Weaver converted a pair of freebies before Wagner scored another layup. Zip Scott cleaned up a missed jumper by Major and Khaila Webb went 2-for-2 pair from the free-throw line. Storey got a layup to fall, but Major hit her third three-pointer of the game to push the Bulldog lead to 19-11. PC got a bucket from Kelly, but Scott made a trifecta in the right corner and Major added a late score as the opening quarter ended with Asheville in control 24-13.

The second quarter began with a Fitzgerald trip to the line. After the junior center shot 1-for-2, Rebecca Walker scored down low to cut the lead to 25-15 with 5:32 on the clock. Kacie Hall got a deep ball to fall from the top of the key before Sonora Dengokl ended a four-minute Asheville scoring drought with a jumper from the right side. Fitzgerald followed with a tip-in, but Kelly caused a steal and made the fast-break bucket as PC trailed 29-20 with 1:25 remaining in the half. Fitzgerald then shot 1-for-2 from the charity stripe and Asheville called a timeout with 1:06 to play. Ali Trani got another 1-for-2 effort from the line for the Bulldogs. Miles then shot 1-for-2 from the line, Fitzgerald scored a layup, and Storey beat the buzzer as the teams went into the locker rooms with the Bulldogs up 33-23.

PC shot 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) from the field, 2-for-9 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc, and 1-for-4 (25.0 percent) from the free-throw line in the opening half. The Blue Hose led in points scored in the paint (14-10), but the Bulldogs held the edge in rebounds (18-12), steals (7-5), points off turnovers (6-4), second-chance points (6-0), and points off the bench (12-7).

Fitzgerald opened the third quarter with a 1-for-2 effort at the line. Miles connected from distance, but Jessica Wall answered in kind. Storey got a fast-break bucket and PC trailed 37-28 at the 4:39 media timeout. Trani scored down low to push the Asheville lead back to double digits, but Storey hit a trifecta from the top of the key. A Fitzgerald layup before the buzzer made it 41-31 at the 1:02 mark. Storey drove to the basket for a score and the Blue Hose entered the fourth quarter down 41-33.

Dengokl kicked off the final 10 minutes of action with a layup, but Reffner was wide open underneath for the answer. Storey followed with a steal and layup and the Bulldogs burned a timeout with 7:46 left in the game. Weaver scored underneath, but Storey connected from beyond the arc to pull PC to within 45-40. Walker followed with a deep ball from the left corner and suddenly the Blue Hose had life. After Major made a floater in the lane, Storey converted 1-of-2 shots from the line. Kelly then kicked it out to Walker and the senior forward tied the game at 47-47 with a three-pointer from the left side. Storey made it a 12-2 run with a layup, but Weaver got a layup to fall as the game was tied 49-49 at the 3:09 media timeout.

Out of the timeout, Storey drove to the basket and kicked out to Kelly and the senior guard made a long-range shot from the left side. Weaver made a layup to keep it close, but Storey followed with a pair of charity shots to keep it a three point game. Fitzgerald got a tip-in and shot 0-for-2 from the line, but a tie up kept the ball with the Bulldogs. Asheville immediately turned the ball over though, and PC advanced the ball with a timeout at the :28 mark. The Bulldogs were forced to foul and sent Storey to the line with :21 remaining. The junior guard made 1-of-2 shots and Asheville advanced the ball with a timeout. Fitzgerald was fouled on her made bucket with less than two seconds to play and the score tied at 55-55. The junior made her free shot and PC advanced the ball. Asheville stepped in front of the in-bounds pass and held on for the win.

Notables

- Kelly followed Storey in scoring with nine points, and Walker contributed eight points. Kelly shot 4-for-6, including 1-for-2 from deep, and added five boards, an assist, and a steal. Walker went 3-for-5 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from long range. She added two rebounds with a pair of blocks.

- Two other Bulldogs reached double-digit scoring: Major had a team-high 15 points and Weaver netted 10 points. Major added three boards and four steals, while Weaver had four rebounds and two steals.

- PC shot 21-for-43 (48.8 percent) from the field, 8-for-20 (40.0 percent) from distance, and 5-for-10 (50.0 percent) from the line.

- The Blue Hose led in points off turnovers (10-6) and fast-break points (4-2). The game featured four ties and six lead changes. The Bulldogs led for 33:11 and held their largest lead 25-13 at the 8:06 mark in the second quarter.

- It marks the second year in a row PC has lost to Asheville in the semifinals. The Bulldogs knocked the Blue Hose out of the 2015-16 Tournament with a 65-55 final on March 12, 2016.