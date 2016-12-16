Storey double-double sparks Blue Hose

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season, 69-62, Thursday afternoon at the Fleming Gym.

The victory marks the first for Head Coach Todd Steelman and brings the Blue Hose to 1-7 on the season, while UNCG falls to 5-6.

Players of the Game

Cortney Storey recorded a 19-point, 10-assist double-double and added eight rebounds in the win. The guard shot 7-of-15 from the field and made 4-of-5 shots from the free-throw line.

Nadine Soliman led the Spartans with 24 points and 5 rebounds. The guard connected on 9-of-22 shots from the field, was 4-for-12 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Stat of the Game

Presbyterian scored 23 points on 22 UNCG turnovers. It marks the second-most turnovers PC has forced this season.

How It Happened

PC started with a 9-0 run to open the game before UNCG knocked down a three-pointer. The Blue Hose held the hosts to 11 points and netted nine points on six UNCG turnovers. Storey paced the team in the opening quarter with eight points.

At the start of the second, the teams answered each other shot-for shot. First, Soliman followed a Janie Miles layup with one of her own. After Storey knocked down a three-pointer to put PC up by 12, Soliman again responded. PC pulled ahead 31-21 on a Taylor Petty layup, but was held scoreless over the remaining 1:42 and took a 31-25 lead into the break.

The Spartans battled back in the third quarter, starting the second half off with a 6-0 run. Petty netted nine points to pace PC, but Soliman and Te’ja Twitty combined for 13 points to help UNCG get back into the game. After a Kacie Hall three-pointer at the 1:35 mark, the hosts went on an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 44-44. Petty went to the line and knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Blue Hose a slight lead heading into the final quarter.

UNCG took its first lead of the game, 48-46, as the Spartans used a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter. The Blue Hose then wrestled back the lead for good. Storey went to the line and made both of her free shots. Back-to-back three-pointers by Miles and Petty then put PC up 54-50 with 5:52 to play. UNCG trimmed the lead to 61-58 with 2:11 remaining, but could not get any closer. PC made 6-of-8 to close out the game.

Notables

- Taylor Petty was one point shy of a career high with 25 points, shooting 6-of-18 from the field and 10-of-13 from the charity stripe. Miles and Hall both contributed nine points.

- Storey’s 10 assists tie for the second-most in a game alongside Katlin Moore, who earned 10 against Stetson in 2008.

Up Next -- Presbyterian concludes a seven-game road trip on Tuesday as the Blue Hose square off against North Carolina Central. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start.