The State's Top Tennis Coach

Longtime Clinton High School Tennis Coach Clovis M Simmons was named the 2018 South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association boys ‘Coach of the Year’ for all classifications this past Sunday at the 26th Annual SCACA Banquet to kick-off the week-long all sports clinic at the North Charleston Convention Center.

Coach Simmons reached the South Carolina AAA State Finals for the second consecutive year losing to state champion Bishop England this past year.

Coach Simmons and Clinton High School captured the AAA, Region 3 championship in 2018 and she was named Region ‘Coach of the Year’ for a 10th consecutive year.

Simmons also had Isaac MacMillan named as ‘Player of the Year’ for the Region and MacMillan participated in the SCACA North/South All-star event. MacMillan and teammate Ike Waldron also were named South All-State players for their outstanding play in the South Carolina singles tournament. Three players from the CHS squad were also named as all-region players as well. The players were MacMillan, Waldron and Tyler Trevino in 2018.

A USTA/South Carolina no-cut coach for 28 years, Simmons has served as the South Carolina High School League tournament director for their singles invitational for several years as well.

Simmons has received 33 Conference ‘Coach of the Year’ awards in her 28 year career with 20 girls’ awards and 13 boys’ awards. She has been to the State Finals 13 times in her career; 7 state girls’ finals and 6 state boys’ finals.

CHS won the boys state championship in 2000.

She has coached in the North / South All-star event both as a Head Coach and assistant coaches several times.

She previously has won the SCACA ‘Coach of the Year’ for girls in 1996 and the SCACA ‘Coach of the Year’ for boys in 2000 and the Gene and Clovis Simmons family was named the 1997 South Carolina Tennis Association ‘Family of the Year’ in 1997.

She will begin her 29th year of coaching at Clinton High School this fall with the upcoming girls’ season again in AAA, Region 3 and the boys’ season in the spring of 2019.