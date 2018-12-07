Home / Sports / Stadium renovation is delayed

Stadium renovation is delayed

Thu, 07/12/2018 - 5:02pm Vic MacDonald

 

No Wilder renovation this football season

 

A renovated Wilder Stadium - with work mostly complete - will not greet visitors on Aug. 24 when the Clinton Red Devils play host to the Laurens Raiders.

District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said the decision has been made not to do a $1.7 million renovation until after the 2018 varsity football season.

O’Shields said the district wants the venerable stadium “fully functional” for the Laurens game - the season opener - and throughout the football season. Clinton hosts Wren on Sept. 14.

The Clinton Jamboree will be Aug. 10 with the Red Devils, Woodruff, Saluda and Brookland-Cayce. When the stadium renovation is done, it will include new restrooms and concession stand accessible from both sides, and revised handicapped access to see the action on Richardson Field.

The Red Devils have played football in Wilder Stadium since 1960.

 

