Home / Sports / St. Francis coming to Bailey Memorial Stadium

St. Francis coming to Bailey Memorial Stadium

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 10:26am Vic MacDonald
Action shifts to afternoon following 3 night games
By: 
PC Athletics - Photo by Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com
PINK OUT FOOTBALL GAME Saturday, October 7, 2017 11:30 AM -- 3:00 PM Bailey Memorial Stadium, State Rd S-30-71, Clinton, SC 29325, USA Please come to Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 7th at 1 pm to cheer on your Blue Hose and support breast cancer education and awareness by wearing pink! For more information, please contact Olivia Vena at ogvena@presby.edu

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, THE PINK OUT: Football Faces Saint Francis in Non-Conference Finale

 

The Presbyterian College football team wraps up non-conference play against Saint Francis on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bailey Memorial Stadium in the fifth straight home game for PC. The game can be seen on the Big South Network.

 

Game Setup
Who: Presbyterian (2-3, 0-0 Big South) vs. Saint Francis (3-1, 1-0 NEC)
When: Saturday, October 7 – 1 p.m.
Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium
Watch: Big South Network
Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)
Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com
Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports
Tickets: 864-833-8240

 

PC Ends Non-Conference Play Against Saint Francis
• Presbyterian wraps up non-conference play in the fifth game of its seven-game homestand against Saint Francis on Saturday at 1 p.m.
• It will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two.
• Saint Francis enters Saturday’s matchup coming off a win over Big South foe Liberty, 13-7, in their first road game of the season.
• The Red Flash are averaging 31.7 points per game, thanks in part to play of quarterback Bear Fenimore, who has thrown for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns.

 

Last Time Out
• PC fell to seventh-ranked Wofford, 31-7, in the first matchup between the two since 2013.
• The Blue Hose got a second-quarter touchdown from Torrance Marable, his team-high-tying fourth of the season, for its only score of the game.
• Ben Cheek led the offense with a career-high 19 completions for 130 yards, while leading the rushing effort with 11 carries for 44 yards.
• Grant Beidel recorded his second straight double-digit tackles game with 12 to lead the team.
• KJ Presley managed 3.5 tackles for loss, most by a PC player this year.

 

Beidel Top 5 Nationally in Tackles
• Linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 58 tackles through five games, fifth-most in FCS this season and tops in the Big South.
• The senior has back-to-back games with 10+ tackles, after reaching 15 against Cumberland and 12 against Wofford.
• He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 10 in the country for a single game this season.
• The linebacker led the Blue Hose a year ago with 76 tackles on the season. He is currently well on his way to surpassing that mark this season.

 

Cheek Showing Consistency
• Redshirt junior Ben Cheek has proved consistent in the backfield for PC over the past three games.
• Cheek threw for a then career-high 142 yards on five completions against Campbell on Sept. 16, throwing two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career.
• He followed up that performance with one of the best of his career, completing 14-of-15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown against Cumberland on Sept. 23. He added 56 rushing yards against the Phoenix to give him 204 yards of total offense, just shy of his career-high.
• He established a new career-high with 19 completions against Wofford on Sept. 30, throwing for 130 yards, in addition to rushing for a team-high 44 yards.
• Over those three games, Cheek has thrown for 420 yards on 38 completions, while also rushing for 118 yards.

 

Presley Sends Wofford Backwards
• Redshirt freshman KJ Presley recorded 3.5 tackles for loss against Wofford for a loss of 10 yards.
• Presley’s 3.5 tackle for loss are the most by a PC player since Isaiah Lynn totaled 4.0 tackles for loss against Gardner-Webb in 2014.
• The 10 yards on tackles for loss are the most since last season when Khari Rosier (16) and Grant Beidel (11) both reached double digits at Chattanooga.
• Presley now has 5.0 tackles for loss on the year, putting him on pace for 11.0 on the year, which would be the most by a PC player since 2013.

 
Marable Leads League in Rushing • Freshman Torrance Marable leads the Big South in rushing through four weeks, totaling 480 yards in four games, an average of 96.0 yards per game. • The rookie has managed at least 93 rushing yards in three of his five games, while going over 100 twice. He rushed for 162 in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest. • He then totaled 139 rushing yards against Cumberland on Sept. 23 to earn the Big South Freshman of the Week honor. • He totaled 255 rushing yards in his first two games of the season, the most by a PC player in back-to-back games since 2015. • The total is the also the most rushing yards by a PC player in the first two games of a season in the program’s Division I era. The previous high was 220 yards by Lance Byrd in 2011. • Marable has also managed 87 receiving yards and 85 kickoff return yards on the year, giving him 652 all-purpose yards, also tops in the Big South.
PDF icon 2017 PC FB Notes - 6 Saint Francis.pdf
PDF icon 2017 Football Report - Week 6.pdf
PDF icon SFU Game 5 Notes - Presbyterian.pdf

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here