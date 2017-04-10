St. Francis coming to Bailey Memorial Stadium

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, THE PINK OUT: Football Faces Saint Francis in Non-Conference Finale

The Presbyterian College football team wraps up non-conference play against Saint Francis on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bailey Memorial Stadium in the fifth straight home game for PC. The game can be seen on the Big South Network.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (2-3, 0-0 Big South) vs. Saint Francis (3-1, 1-0 NEC)

When: Saturday, October 7 – 1 p.m.

Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Watch: Big South Network

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

Tickets: 864-833-8240

PC Ends Non-Conference Play Against Saint Francis

• Presbyterian wraps up non-conference play in the fifth game of its seven-game homestand against Saint Francis on Saturday at 1 p.m.

• It will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two.

• Saint Francis enters Saturday’s matchup coming off a win over Big South foe Liberty, 13-7, in their first road game of the season.

• The Red Flash are averaging 31.7 points per game, thanks in part to play of quarterback Bear Fenimore, who has thrown for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Last Time Out

• PC fell to seventh-ranked Wofford, 31-7, in the first matchup between the two since 2013.

• The Blue Hose got a second-quarter touchdown from Torrance Marable, his team-high-tying fourth of the season, for its only score of the game.

• Ben Cheek led the offense with a career-high 19 completions for 130 yards, while leading the rushing effort with 11 carries for 44 yards.

• Grant Beidel recorded his second straight double-digit tackles game with 12 to lead the team.

• KJ Presley managed 3.5 tackles for loss, most by a PC player this year.

Beidel Top 5 Nationally in Tackles

• Linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 58 tackles through five games, fifth-most in FCS this season and tops in the Big South.

• The senior has back-to-back games with 10+ tackles, after reaching 15 against Cumberland and 12 against Wofford.

• He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 10 in the country for a single game this season.

• The linebacker led the Blue Hose a year ago with 76 tackles on the season. He is currently well on his way to surpassing that mark this season.

Cheek Showing Consistency

• Redshirt junior Ben Cheek has proved consistent in the backfield for PC over the past three games.

• Cheek threw for a then career-high 142 yards on five completions against Campbell on Sept. 16, throwing two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career.

• He followed up that performance with one of the best of his career, completing 14-of-15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown against Cumberland on Sept. 23. He added 56 rushing yards against the Phoenix to give him 204 yards of total offense, just shy of his career-high.

• He established a new career-high with 19 completions against Wofford on Sept. 30, throwing for 130 yards, in addition to rushing for a team-high 44 yards.

• Over those three games, Cheek has thrown for 420 yards on 38 completions, while also rushing for 118 yards.

Presley Sends Wofford Backwards

• Redshirt freshman KJ Presley recorded 3.5 tackles for loss against Wofford for a loss of 10 yards.

• Presley’s 3.5 tackle for loss are the most by a PC player since Isaiah Lynn totaled 4.0 tackles for loss against Gardner-Webb in 2014.

• The 10 yards on tackles for loss are the most since last season when Khari Rosier (16) and Grant Beidel (11) both reached double digits at Chattanooga.

• Presley now has 5.0 tackles for loss on the year, putting him on pace for 11.0 on the year, which would be the most by a PC player since 2013.