Spring sports - end of January

PRINTABLE PDF SCHEDULE: Clinton High School Athletics has released a composite schedule for spring sports, including lacrosse which will be in its final season.

CHS Athletics announced last year its intention to phase out lacrosse and phase in girls soccer. The 2016 season was going to be the last for CHS lax, but the athletics department decided to give 2016 juniors their 2017 lacrosse senior season.

Jan. 30 is the first day of spring tryouts.

JV/Varsity boys soccer will be the first event on the spring schedule, set for Feb. 7 away. Lacrosse will open its home season Feb. 20, 6 pm in Wilder Stadium. On Feb. 28, lacrosse will be in Wilder again at 5:30, while the defending region champion CHS boys tennis team will compete at 5 next door, at the red tennis courts.

On March 16, the first home action will be played by Region and District Defending Champion Clinton High Varsity Baseball - varsity at 7:30 pm with C-Team playing at 5. CHS Athletics expects to play baseball and softball on new fields now under construction at the high school. The Sponge baseball field and the softball diamond next to Wilder Stadium will be available for middle school competition, tournaments and practice.

The Laurens County Champion boys and girls track teams also have competitions scheduled for Spring 2017.