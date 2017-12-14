Home / Sports / Sportsmanship award-winning team

Sportsmanship award-winning team

Thu, 12/14/2017 - 2:28pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Athletics

 

Blue Hose women’s soccer tops in sportsmanship

 

 

Charlotte, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced Thursday that the Presbyterian College women’s soccer team is the recipient of the Team Sportsmanship Award.

“It is important to us to compete with honor,” said coach Brian Purcell. “I would like to think this serves as a recognition that other people have noticed that quality in our program.”

The Team Sportsmanship Award is voted on by the student athletes themselves. Following the season, they are required to vote on the top three teams that exhibit the highest ideals of sportsmanship.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here