Sportsmanship award-winning team

Blue Hose women’s soccer tops in sportsmanship

Charlotte, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced Thursday that the Presbyterian College women’s soccer team is the recipient of the Team Sportsmanship Award.

“It is important to us to compete with honor,” said coach Brian Purcell. “I would like to think this serves as a recognition that other people have noticed that quality in our program.”

The Team Sportsmanship Award is voted on by the student athletes themselves. Following the season, they are required to vote on the top three teams that exhibit the highest ideals of sportsmanship.