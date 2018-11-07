Spike & Set - Hose Volleyball Gears Up

Blue Hose Volleyball Sets 2018 Schedule

Presbyterian College and head coach Korrinn Burgess have announced the 2018 volleyball schedule.

The schedule consists of 28 regular season matches. Three road tournaments to open the season, and a home Tri-Match, highlight the first half of the season, with 16 of the final 17 matches being Big South contests.

“We’re really excited for the 2018 schedule,” said coach Burgess. “It will be a tough road stretch of eight matches to start the season but those will prepare us well for the 16-match conference slate. We’re also looking forward to the 11 home matches, including the tri-match with Georgia State and Davidson.”

The Blue Hose open the season at the Charlotte Invitational August 24-25, in Charlotte, N.C., with host Charlotte and Elon on tap Friday, and ACC foe Virginia Tech on Saturday. August 31, PC heads to Kennesaw, Ga., to take on Jacksonville and the Owls, who were 2017 NCAA Tournament participants, in a one-day affair.

The team takes off for Colorado Springs, Co., Sept. 7-8, for the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic, hosted by Air Force. The Blue Hose face California Baptist on Friday, as well as 2017 NCAA Tournament participant CSU-Bakersfield. Saturday finds PC taking on the host Falcons before returning to Clinton.

A home match against Wofford Sept. 11, begins a five-match home stand for PC, with a tri-match on tap Sept. 14-15, after the Terriers. The Blue Hose take on Georgia State Friday, and Davidson on Saturday, with the Panthers and Wildcats facing off on Saturday as well.

PC opens Big South play Sept. 21 and 22, with matches against league newcomer Hampton on Friday and Campbell on Saturday. What follows are three straight road contests with Winthrop Sept. 28, Gardner-Webb Sept. 29, and Charleston Southern Oct. 2.

The Blue Hose return to Clinton Oct. 5, to host High Point before stepping out again to take on S.C. State in Orangeburg, Oct. 9. PC heads back home for Radford Oct. 13, and USC Upstate Oct. 16.

Oct. 20 and 23, are road contests against UNC Asheville and High Point, respectively, while Oct. 27, is a home match against Charleston Southern. After travelling to Radford Oct. 30, the Blue Hose play their final two home matches of the season Nov. 2 and 3, with Gardner-Webb and Winthrop. PC rounds out the regular season at Campbell Nov. 9, and Hampton Nov. 10.

The Big South Conference tournament will be played at UNC Asheville, November 14-17.