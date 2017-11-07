Spike - Serve! PC netters prep for 2017 season

Presbyterian College and head coach Korrinn Burgess today announced the 2017 volleyball schedule.

The schedule consists of 31 regular season games. Four tournaments, consisting of three games each, highlight the first half of the season, with 16 of the final 19 matches being Big South matches.

“We’re excited for the 2017 schedule,” said coach Burgess. “Opening up at Georgia will be a tough challenge, but I believe we have the opportunity to see some early success in the first four weekends and it will prepare us heading into Big South play.”

The Blue Hose compete in the Benson Hospitality Invitational hosted by Georgia over the weekend of August 25-26. There they will face Georgia as well as LIU Brooklyn and George Mason.

September 1st and 2nd Presbyterian travels to Greensboro, N.C. for the Spartan-Aggie Invitational hosted by UNCG. It faces the Spartans, Delaware State, and North Carolina A&T.

The third tournament for the Blue Hose is the Charm City Challenge in Baltimore, Md. where they face Loyola, UMBC, and Morgan State.

Presbyterian’s final tournament is in Jacksonville, Fla. at the Dolphin Invitational. The Blue Hose face Jacksonville, as well as Austin Peay, and USF.

On September 19th the Blue Hose host Charleston Southern in their home and conference opener.

The Blue Hose are on the road for the next four matches as they travel to conference schools Liberty (Sept. 23), Winthrop (Sept. 29), Charleston Southern (Sept. 30) and non-conference Wofford (Oct. 3).

High Point and Radford both come to Templeton Center October 6th and 7th for a pair of Big South matches.

Presbyterian takes to the road for the next two conference matches as it faces Gardener-Webb (Oct. 10) and Campbell (Oct. 14).

The Blue Hose host three straight matches in four days with UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Campbell, October 17th, 18th, and 21st respectively.

PC then hits the road for two as it plays at Radford (Oct. 27) and High Point (Oct. 28).

Four of the Blue Hose final five matches are all at home as well as they host South Carolina State (Oct. 31), Liberty (Nov. 3), Gardener-Webb (Nov. 4), and Winthrop (Nov. 11). PC heads to UNC Asheville November 7th.

The Big South Conference tournament will be played at Radford, Va. from November 17-19.

Link to 2017 PC Volleyball Schedule

http://www.gobluehose.com/SportSelect.dbml?SPID=10743&SPSID=93811&DB_OEM_ID=18100