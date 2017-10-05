South Carolina slips past PC baseball

PC Edged by South Carolina, 4-3, on Tuesday

COLUMBIA – The Presbyterian College baseball team held a 3-2 lead over South Carolina in the seventh but the Gamecocks countered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning en route to the 4-3 victory on Tuesday night at Founders Park.

The Blue Hose fall to 24-25 overall, while SC improves to 28-19 overall.

How It Happened

The Gamecocks got on the board in the home half of the first. TJ Hopkins led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout. Carlos Cortes then grounded out to second to score Hopkins and give SC a 1-0 lead.

PC tied the game with a run in the fourth. TJ Richardson led off with a double to right to put a runner in scoring position. After a flyout, a single by Connor Slagill put runners at the corners with one out. Nick Guimbarda then singled to right to score Richardson and tie the game at 1-1.

South Carolina reclaimed the lead with a run in the bottom half of the fourth. Ross Grosvenor was hit by a pitch with one out and Alex Destino followed with a single before moving to second on the throw to put two in scoring position. Jonah Bridge scored Grosvenor from third with a sac fly to center, putting SC in front 2-1.

PC evened the game at 2-2 again in the fifth. Glen Casaceli singled up the middle with one out. After a flyout to center for the second out, Casaceli stole second and then moved to third on a passed ball. Richardson then singled through the left side to plate him and tie the game.

The Blue Hose took their first lead with a run in the top of the seventh. Tyler Weyenberg and Casaceli got back-to-back, one-out singles to put runners at the corners. An RBI fielder’s choice by Brett Auckland brought in Weyenberg to give PC a 3-2 lead.

SC pulled back in front with two runs in the bottom half of the seventh. Destino led off the inning with a solo home run to right center to tie it at 3-3. Bridge and Jacob Olson followed with back-to-back singles to put two on with no outs. After a pitching change, Justin Row was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A fielder’s choice erased the runner headed for home, before a strikeout accounted for the second out. The go-ahead run came home a few pitches later on a wild pitch, putting the Gamecocks ahead 4-3.

Pitchers of Record

John Parke (2-1) earned the victory in relief for SC, allowing one run on two hits in 4.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts.

Eric Miles (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing two runs on five hits in 2.0 innings of relief work with a strikeout against no walks.

Player of the Game

TJ Richardson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI on the night. Richardson scored the first run of the game for PC, before tying the game with an RBI single in the fifth. The righty has now recorded at least two hits in each of his last six games, raising his average to a team-best .331 on the year.

Notables

- Glen Casaceli went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in the contest.

- Ryan Hedrick continued his good work, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. He allowed a lone hit but faced the minimum as the batter was doubled off of first base.

Up Next

PC heads to Charleston Southern for a three-game series in North Charleston, beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. with the game to be broadcast on ESPN3.